NBC Olympics Schedule 2018: TV Info, Times, Live Stream for Friday Prime Time

Marianna Massey/Getty Images

The action continues at the 2018 Winter Olympics on Friday, as medals will be decided in the skiing team event and the men's big air snowboarding in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Redmond Gerard will be attempting to grab his second medal in snowboarding at the Games after winning gold in the slopestyle event.

The first two heats of the four-man bobsleigh also take place, and Canada face the Czech Republic for the bronze medal in the men's ice hockey.

Qualification for the parallel giant slalom snowboarding also begins on Friday night.



Here is how you can watch the prime-time action in the United States, with start times occurring in the early hours of Saturday morning in the UK and Europe:

Date: Friday, Feb. 23

TV: NBC Universal (U.S.), BBC and Eurosport (UK)

Stream: NBC Olympics, BBC iPlayer

Prime time in the United States

Women's parallel giant slalom snowboarding—qualification begins 7 p.m. (ET)/12 a.m. (GMT, Saturday)

Men's ice hockey bronze medal game—starts 7:10 p.m. (ET)/12:10 a.m. (GMT, Saturday)

Men's parallel giant slalom snowboarding—qualification begins 7:27 p.m. (ET)/12:27 a.m. (GMT, Saturday)

Four-man bobsleigh—Heat 1 starts 7:30 p.m. (ET)/12:30 a.m. (GMT, Saturday)

Men's big air snowboarding final—Run 1 starts 8 p.m. (ET)/1 a.m. (GMT, Saturday)

Men's big air snowboarding final—Run 2 starts 8:30 p.m. (ET)/1:30 a.m. (GMT, Saturday)

Men's big air snowboarding final—Run 3 (medal run) starts 9 p.m. (ET)/2 a.m. (GMT, Saturday)

Alpine skiing team event—begins 9 p.m. (ET)/2 a.m. (GMT, Saturday)

Four-man bobsleigh—Heat 2 starts 9:07 p.m. (ET)/2:07 a.m. (GMT, Saturday)

Alpine skiing team event—final starts at 10:34 p.m. (ET)/3:34 a.m. (GMT, Saturday)

Women's parallel giant slalom snowboarding—1/8 finals start 11:30 p.m. (ET)/4:30 a.m. (GMT, Saturday)

Men's parallel giant slalom snowboarding—1/8 finals start 11:45 p.m. (ET)/4:45 a.m. (GMT, Saturday)

Preview

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

The Games have been a breakthrough experience for 17-year-old Gerard, as he took the gold medal in the slopestyle.

The teenager will be back on the snow for a second chance at the Games, as he's set to compete in the men's big air event, but compatriot Chris Corning is expected to provide fierce competition.

Canadian ace Max Parrot remains the favourite to prevail for many, but the final will be a hotly contested and open affair.

The presence of Kyle Mack ensures the U.S. have an excellent chance of winning a medal in an event they have strength and depth in.

Gerard is expected to achieve superstar status after his endeavours at the Games, and another medal run will further explode his stock.

ODD ANDERSEN/Getty Images

According to the Associated Press (h/t NBC Olympics), Gerard returned home before the start of the latest event, and he was shocked at the huge reception he has received: "I slowly, definitely figured out what was coming with it all. But I had no clue what was going to happen because I never really saw myself winning a gold medal."

Gerard could only sneak into the final after recording a score of 85.00 to qualify in sixth in his heat, as Parrot posted a best mark of 92.50.

Mack's 88.75 and Corning's 88.00 safely saw them through, but a couple of big jumps raised eyebrows.

It was a magnificent day for New Zealand prodigy Carlos Garcia Knight, as the 20-year-old scored an outrageous 97.50, propelling him to the forefront of the competition.

The youngster is ranked outside of the top 20 in the world, but he could prove his burgeoning talent to the planet in Friday night's final run.