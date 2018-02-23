Olympic 2018 Results: Medal Winners, Scores from Friday's Early Events

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Friday morning was one of the slowest periods in terms of medal events at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

After weather moved around the schedules in Alpine skiing and snowboarding, only two sets of medals were handed out, with one in biathlon and the other in speedskating.

Due to Friday morning's small schedule, the United States wasn't able to extend its recent medal surge, but more opportunities await Friday night and Saturday morning.

At the top of the medal count, Norway added two silvers to open up a 10-medal advantage on Canada in second place with two full days of competition remaining.

Medal Count

Friday's Medal Winners

Biathlon

Men's 4x7.5-kilometer relay

Gold: Sweden (1:15:16.5)

Silver: Norway (1:16:12.0)

Bronze: Germany (1:17:23.6)

Speedskating

Men's 1,000-meters

Gold: Kjeld Nuis (Netherlands, 1:07.95)

Silver: Havard Lorentzen (Norway, 1:07.99)

Bronze: Kim Tae-yun (South Korea, 1:08.22)

Top Performers

Sweden Men's Biathlon Relay Team



Sweden stormed to victory in the men's 4x7.5-kilometer relay behind a perfect day of shooting from all four participants in the event.

Although they were perfect on the range, the Swedes didn't take control of the race until the fourth leg, when Fredrik Lindstroem made up a small gap of seven-hundredths of a second on Norway.

Clive Mason/Getty Images

Misses by Norway and Germany's anchors allowed Lindstroem to open up a lead that turned into a winning margin of 55 seconds over Norway.

The quartet of Peppe Femling, Jesper Nelin, Sebastian Samuelsson and Lindstroem completed the course in one hour, 15 minutes, 16.5 seconds to earn Sweden's sixth gold in Pyeongchang and second in biathlon.

Sweden has won two golds in three different sports, with alpine skiing and cross-country skiing being the other two.

Kjeld Nuis

Kjeld Nuis became the first Dutch individual to capture two golds in speedskating, as he took home the men's 1,000-meters title in one minute, 7.95 seconds.

Petr David Josek/Associated Press

Nuis' time from the last of 18 heats was four-hundredths of a second better than Norway's Havard Lorentzen, who won the men's 500-meters Monday.

The competition was close throughout, as the top eight athletes finished within a second of each other.

South Korea's Kim Tae-yun beat out Joey Mantia of the United States for bronze by 34-hundredths of a second.

With his victory, Nuis earned the seventh Olympic title in speedskating for the Dutch, whose other gold came in short-track speedskating.

Of the 18 medals won in Pyeongchang by the Dutch, 14 of them are from speedskating with the other four produced in short-track.

