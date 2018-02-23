Mirai Nagasu Says Free Skate Was 'My Audition for Dancing with the Stars'

Bernat Armangue/Associated Press

United States figure skater Mirai Nagasu used her stage at the 2018 Winter Olympics to showcase her skills for Dancing with the Stars.

Nagasu told reporters her individual performances in Pyeongchang this week were her audition tape for the ABC reality series.

"I smiled in the middle of my program, which is very rare for me. I thought of this as my audition for Dancing with the Stars," she said, adding: "I would like to be on Dancing with the Stars because I want to be a star."

Nagasu had a disappointing 10th-place finish in the ladies' singles event with a combined score of 186.54 in the short program and free skate.

The 24-year-old Nagasu did make history with the United States in the team event. She became the first American woman to successfully land a triple axel at the Olympics during the free program, receiving the second-highest score in the event and helping the U.S. win a team bronze.

Having already earned a medal, Nagasu noted everything that came after was "all just icing."

Dancing with the Stars has announced a shortened all-athlete Season 26 set to premiere in the spring. Nagasu may have put herself on ABC's radar to become part of the yet-to-be-announced cast.