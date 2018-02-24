Olympic 2018 Results: Saturday's Updating Medal Tally and Winners

Natacha Pisarenko/Associated Press

The 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, are drawing to an end, and some of the final medals will be handed out on Saturday, with the men's and women's curling and hockey tournaments concluding during the weekend.

Bobsledding and speedskating will also continue, as well as a host of other sports.

For the full schedule of Saturday's events, visit Olympics.org (note: due to the time difference with South Korea―14 hours ahead of ET―many of the events broadcast in the UK and U.S. on Saturday night will take place on Sunday local time).

Here's a look at the current medal tally:

The United States will have the opportunity to add another gold medal to their collection in the final of the men's curling competition, which kicks off at 1:35 a.m. ET. Standing in their way will be Sweden, the top seed who entered the tournament as favourites and lost just two matches in the group stages.

Skip Niklas Edin and his team-mates cruised past Switzerland in the semi-finals, while the USA grabbed a huge win over defending champions Canada.

Skip John Shuster led the way for the Americans, shooting 91 percent in the 5-3 upset. It was redemption for several poor outings in the group stages, and he made sportswriter J.R. Lind eat his words:

Momentum is with the side, who started the group stages with a 2-4 record before going on a remarkable run. Two wins over a disappointing Canadian team―who had never lost to the U.S. men in an Olympic tournament before―have only added to their run.

Edin has been sensational at times in the Olympics, however―if he's on form in the final, Sweden will be almost impossible to beat.

In speedskating, the men's and women's mass start finals will both take place on Saturday. The sport was previously trialled at the youth Olympic Games, and with plenty of exciting heats in those events, it's easy to see why many will tune in for both finals.

Here's a look at what to expect:

In Joey Mantia, the USA have the 2017 world champion in the men's field. Heather Bergsma will compete in the women's competition, which is stacked with some top names in speed skating.

Local hero Kim Bo-reum won the women's 2017 World Championships, and she enters as the favourite ahead of speedskating legend Claudia Pechstein from Germany.