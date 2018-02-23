Pyeongchang 2018 Olympics: Updated Medal Count and Remaining Schedule

ODD ANDERSEN/Getty Images

With only a couple days left in the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, the race is heating up for each country to secure as many medals as possible in the events remaining.

Tonight, more medals will be handed out in alpine skiing as well as curling, cross-country skiing, men's hockey and snowboarding.

Before we take a look at the remaining schedule for today, here's a look at the updated medal tally for each country after this morning's events:

Friday Schedule Highlights (Eastern Time)

Alpine Skiing

10:28 p.m. - Team Event Small Final

10:34 p.m. - Team Event Big Final

Curling

1:35 a.m. - Men's Final (United States vs. Sweden)*

Cross-Country Skiing

12 p.m. - Men's 50-kilometre Mass Start

Hockey

7:10 a.m. Men's Semi-final (Canada vs. Germany)

Snowboarding

8 p.m. - Men's Big Air Final

12:28 a.m. - Women's Parallel Giant Slalom Small Final*

12:30 a.m. - Women's Parallel Giant Slalom Big Final*

12:34 a.m. - Men's Parallel Giant Slalom Small Final*

12:37 a.m. - Men's Parallel Giant Slalom Big Final*

*Events start on Saturday, February 24

Men's Big Air

Anna Gasser of Austria successfully captured the first-ever Olympic gold medal in women's snowboard big air, and now it's time for the men to cement themselves in history as well.

Competing for the inaugural gold medal in the event will be Canadians Max Parrot and Mark McMorris. The pre-Olympic favorite, Norwegian sensation Marcus Kleveland, was eliminated early on during the qualifying heats, leaving the competition wide open.

Parrot and McMorris may not have expected themselves to be considered favorites in this event, but both have already tasted some success in this year's games. Parrot earned silver in the slopestyle, while McMorris earned the bronze in the same event.

Both snowboarders should be able to find a spot on the podium in the big air once it's all said and done.

Men's Curling Final (United States vs. Sweden)

While the men's big air will surely make some Olympic fans' jaws drop with some death-defying tricks, there is no Olympic event more exhilarating than curling. And now that the men's event comes down to a gold-medal showdown between the United States and Sweden, the stakes couldn't possibly get any higher.

Maybe curling isn't the most adrenaline-pumping event in the world, but it sure is entertaining. The U.S. team finds itself in a precarious position. On one hand, it will compete in its first Olympic final. On the other, the pressure is on to secure gold.

For the first time since 1998, Canada will not be playing in the gold-medal match, thanks to the United States. In the past two Winter Olympics, the United States won a combined four games, and the only time America has won a medal in curling was in 2006 (bronze).

No matter what happens tonight (or early tomorrow morning for some of you) the United States will make history. Nevertheless, the team will be looking to take home the gold.