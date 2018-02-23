Roy Keane Says Jack Wilshere Is 'The Most Overrated Player on the Planet'

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Roy Keane has slammed Jack Wilshere following his poor performance in Arsenal's 2-1 defeat to Ostersunds on Thursday.

The pundit was speaking to ITV Football and did not mince his words when asked to assess the Gunners' performance:

Per MailOnline's Sam McEvoy, he said:

"I think Arsenal are a great example on how not to start a game of football. We can talk about being a shambles, but they're so slow out of the blocks—poor attitude.

"The manager summed it up. No energy, no desire, you're looking for your senior players to lead by example.

"I always think, when Wilshere's your captain, to me, probably the most overrated player on the planet.

"And they got lucky with the result at the end of it. But if you start a game slowly, no matter how good you are, it's hard to get going. You can't just switch it on and off."

Arsenal progressed to the round of 16 in the UEFA Europa League thanks to their 3-0 victory over the Swedish side in the first leg, but until Sead Kolasinac scored at the Emirates Stadium they were in danger seeing their lead evaporate.

Positive performances were hard to come by from any of Arsenal's players, but Wilshere was particularly disappointing.

Football.London's Charles Watts recorded a moment in which he failed to impress:

Wilshere admitted to BT Sport (h/t MailOnline's Jaime Wright) after the match that the Gunners had "underestimated" their opponents, adding: "Yes [they deserved the win], especially in the first half. We were nowhere near good enough. And to be honest, we improved a bit in the second half, but we still weren't good enough."

Former Premier League player Jay Bothroyd agreed with Keane's assessment of Wilshere:

The Englishman has been the subject of enormous hype from a young age, and even if he had not spent much of his career dealing with injury problems, it would have been difficult for him to live up to the expectations placed on him since he was a teenager.

He's nevertheless a superb player who can produce moments of brilliance when he's on form, though—the midfielder can surge past opponents with the ball, dictate proceedings or split open a defence with an incisive through pass.

Wilshere is right to be disappointed with his and the team's showing on Thursday, particularly given the importance the Europa League should take on for the Gunners this season as their best chance of securing UEFA Champions League football next season.

If he gets the chance to play in Sunday's Carabao Cup final, he should feel he has a point to prove.