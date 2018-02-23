Russian Athletes Beat Czech Republic 3-0 to Reach Olympics Hockey 2018 Final

BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/Getty Images

The Olympics Athletes from Russia advanced to the final of the men's ice hockey final at the 2018 Winter Olympics after they defeated the Czech Republic 3-0 on Friday at Gangneung Hockey Centre.

Nikita Gusev and Vladislav Gavrikov netted goals in quick succession in the second period to steer the Russians into a deserved lead, while Ilya Kovalchuk slotted into an empty net late on in the clash.

Canada will face Germany in the other men's hockey semi-final later on Friday to determine who will go up against the Russian athletes for the gold medal in this year's event.

The Olympic Athletes from Russia held their own early on in the first period and outlasted their opponents after conceding the first power play of the match, with Mikhail Grigorenko penalised after they had too many men on the ice.

Petr Koukal returned the favour when he incurred a penalty for high sticking, but the Russians too failed to make their man advantage count after striking the post just prior.

A tense tug-of-war endured for the remainder of the opening period, although the Russians led the shot count nine to six at the time of the first interval.

Despite having fewer chances on goal, one could argue it was the Czechs who had the superior opportunities, although sports writer Liam Morgan hailed a strong contingent of Russian fans as a factor:

The match was reduced to a four-on-four when Czech player Roman Cervenka and Russian Kirill Kaprizov got into a scramble early in the second period, penalised for interference and a high stick, respectively.

The Russian athletes finally drew first blood when Pavel Datsyuk showed good nous to switch play from the right, leaving Gusev to fire in high from a tight angle on the other flank, per hockey writer Stephen Whyno:

The Czech Republic unsuccessfully challenged that breakthrough after feeling their goalkeeper was impeded, but things went from bad to worse when, after the restart, the Russians doubled the lead through Gavrikov.

A quick counter created an overlap for the Russians, who again swept from right to left through Grigorenko and Ivan Telegin, with Gavrikov finishing smartly.

As if conceding a second didn't anger the Czech athletes, their bench was left incensed when Kovalchuk incurred only a two-minute penalty for a knee on Jan Kolar, forcing the latter off the ice and out of the match:

No sooner had Kovalchuk returned to play than he was penalised again, this time for slashing, but the Czech Republic failed to make the power play count for a third time in the match and ended the second period under pressure from their opponents.

Vasili Koshechkin made a couple of superb saves for the Olympic Athletes from Russia, and the Czechs failed to do enough with the puck in possession to make an impact on the scoreboard.

The trailing side made a desperate lunge to score in the final minute but were punished for their decision as Kovalchuk converted into an open net with seconds remaining.

The Russian athletes were deserved victors and will compete for a gold medal for the first time in 20 years against either Canada or Germany.