Switzerland Beat Canada to Win Men's Curling Bronze Medal at 2018 Olympics

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistFebruary 23, 2018

GANGNEUNG, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 23: Benoit Schwarz of Switzerland competes during the Bronze Medal match between Canada and Switzerland on day fourteen of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Gangneung Curling Centre on February 23, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)
Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Switzerland beat Canada 7-5 to earn a bronze medal in men's curling at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

A controlled performance throughout from the Swiss, led by skip Peter De Cruz, made life difficult for Canadian counterpart Kevin Koe and earned them their second win over Canada at the Games, having also beaten them in the round robin.

Canada had won gold in the men's event at the last three Olympics, and Koe becomes the first Canadian skip not to return with a medal of any colour.

Here is the live medal table:

Canada failed to take advantage of the hammer in the opening end, resulting in a blank.

In the second end, Koe couldn't quite dislodge Switzerland with his final stone, and they stole another single in the third to take a 2-0 lead.

The Canadian skip redeemed himself in the fourth end, though, as he sealed a double with a sublime angle raise, per CBC's Devin Heroux:

Koe also made a brilliant shot in the fifth, per Sportsnet's Faizal Khamisa:

Switzerland had the hammer in that end, though, and vice Benoit Schwarz capitalised with a laser-guided effort that secured another double and a 4-2 lead at the interval.

Canada pulled back a single in the sixth, and took a timeout in the seventh as they looked to deal with a tricky house, per CBC's Colleen Jones:

It did little good, however, as Koe missed his shot on the way to allowing the Swiss another double.

Canada regained two in the eighth to reduce the deficit to 6-5, but a forced single in the ninth for Switzerland put them in a commanding position heading into the final end.

A blanked 10th sealed a deserved win for Switzerland, who finished the match with a higher percentage of successful draws and takeouts, per the Games' official website.

Related

    🚨🚨Russ Game-Winner 🚨🚨

    Video Play Button
    Featured logo
    Featured

    🚨🚨Russ Game-Winner 🚨🚨

    Zac Wassink
    via Bleacher Report

    Porter Jr. Return a Huge Risk with No Clear Reward

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Porter Jr. Return a Huge Risk with No Clear Reward

    Kerry Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    NFL Free Agency's Biggest Bargains

    Featured logo
    Featured

    NFL Free Agency's Biggest Bargains

    Kristopher Knox
    via Bleacher Report

    Russian Teens Duel for Figure Skating Gold

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Russian Teens Duel for Figure Skating Gold

    Tom Weir
    via Bleacher Report