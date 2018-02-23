Switzerland Beat Canada to Win Men's Curling Bronze Medal at 2018 Olympics

Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Switzerland beat Canada 7-5 to earn a bronze medal in men's curling at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

A controlled performance throughout from the Swiss, led by skip Peter De Cruz, made life difficult for Canadian counterpart Kevin Koe and earned them their second win over Canada at the Games, having also beaten them in the round robin.

Canada had won gold in the men's event at the last three Olympics, and Koe becomes the first Canadian skip not to return with a medal of any colour.

Here is the live medal table:

Canada failed to take advantage of the hammer in the opening end, resulting in a blank.

In the second end, Koe couldn't quite dislodge Switzerland with his final stone, and they stole another single in the third to take a 2-0 lead.

The Canadian skip redeemed himself in the fourth end, though, as he sealed a double with a sublime angle raise, per CBC's Devin Heroux:

Koe also made a brilliant shot in the fifth, per Sportsnet's Faizal Khamisa:

Switzerland had the hammer in that end, though, and vice Benoit Schwarz capitalised with a laser-guided effort that secured another double and a 4-2 lead at the interval.

Canada pulled back a single in the sixth, and took a timeout in the seventh as they looked to deal with a tricky house, per CBC's Colleen Jones:

It did little good, however, as Koe missed his shot on the way to allowing the Swiss another double.

Canada regained two in the eighth to reduce the deficit to 6-5, but a forced single in the ninth for Switzerland put them in a commanding position heading into the final end.

A blanked 10th sealed a deserved win for Switzerland, who finished the match with a higher percentage of successful draws and takeouts, per the Games' official website.