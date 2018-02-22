Bray Wyatt Accused by Estranged Wife of Refusing to Pay Spousal, Child Support

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Samantha Rotunda, the estranged wife of WWE star Bray Wyatt, has taken him to court, alleging he has refused to pay the agreed amount of child and spousal support, the Daily Mail's Ruth Styles reported Thursday.

Styles reported Rotunda filed for divorce from Wyatt, whose real name is Windham Rotunda. As part of their separation, they initially agreed on Wyatt paying $6,000 a month to Rotunda. However, a judge amended the amount to $14,735, and Wyatt has yet to adhere to the new terms.

Wyatt may have been alluding to the ongoing litigation in a cryptic tweet he posted Thursday:

The Daily Mail's Jose Lambiet reported last June that Rotunda had filed for divorce after she discovered an alleged affair between Wyatt and WWE ring announcer JoJo Offerman. Rotunda's lawyer, Ray Rafool, said he had acquired phone records that showed "continuous contact" between Wyatt and Offerman.

According to Styles, Wyatt and Rotunda attended a mediation session Tuesday in Tampa, Florida.

Styles also reported Wyatt is living primarily with Offerman in Miami, while Rotunda and their two children are living at the house she and Wyatt own on the west coast of Florida.