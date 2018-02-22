Women's Freestyle Skiing Results Olympics 2018: Ski Cross Medal Winners

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

Canada continued to reign supreme in women's ski cross as Kelsey Serwa won gold and Brittany Phelan secured silver Friday at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea (Thursday night in the United States).

Canada has now won gold in the event all three years it's been held at the Olympics after Ashleigh McIvor came out on top in the inaugural race (2010) and Marielle Thompson bested the field four years ago.

Fanny Smith made a bit of history for Switzerland, as well, with her country's first medal in women's ski cross.

Here's a look at the final results, courtesy of the Olympics' official website:

Gold: Kelsey Serwa (Canada)

Silver: Brittany Phelan (Canada)

Bronze: Fanny Smith (Switzerland)

4. Sandra Naeslund (Sweden)

Following her gold-medal run, Serwa has two Olympic medals to her name after previously nabbing silver in Sochi, Russia.

Thanks to that performance and Phelan's silver on Friday, Canada ticked its overall medal count up to 26 for the entirety of the Pyeongchang games. According to Global Calgary's Brendan Parker, that mark tied Canada's best for a single Winter Olympics.

Noticeably absent from the podium, though, was Thompson.

Racing for the first time since tearing her ACL and MCL in October, the 2014 gold medalist's day ended just after it started when she crashed seconds into her opening qualifying heat.

However, the letdown wasn't entirely shocking considering she was just four months removed from such a severe knee injury.

"It was just a miracle that she's here, right?" Canadian coach Stan Hayer said, according to Sportsnet's Kristina Rutherford.

Thompson's slip-up opened the door for another woman to take advantage, and Smith didn't waste the opportunity.

Following a seventh-place finish in 2010 and eighth-place effort in 2014, the 25-year-old broke through and edged Sweden's Sandra Naeslund for bronze to cap off her stay in South Korea with a major triumph.