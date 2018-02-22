LeBron James Reportedly Questioned Koby Altman's Absence on Cavs Road Trip

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

While the Cleveland Cavaliers were going through their midseason struggles, general manager Koby Altman was noticeably absent, a move that didn't go unnoticed by LeBron James, according to Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

Former general manager David Griffin had apparently been in constant communication with James throughout the previous three years, but Altman wasn't there during a long road trip in January. The Cavaliers went 1-4 during a five-game road trip from Jan. 3 to 12, part of a stretch of eight losses in 10 games.

Altman and his fiancee were in the midst of welcoming their first child during that stretch.

The GM also made it up to the team's superstar with a sitdown prior to the trade deadline, notifying James of his plans to uproot the roster, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

This set up massive movement before the deadline, during which the Cavaliers acquired George Hill, Rodney Hood, Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance Jr. in three separate deals, trading key roster pieces, including Isaiah Thomas, Dwyane Wade and Jae Crowder.

"I think Koby did a heck of a job of understanding what our team needed," James said last week, per Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com. "It just wasn't working out for us and he felt like, obviously you guys saw his quotes, he made the changes that he felt best fits our team."

Cleveland now enters the second half of the season riding a four-game unbeaten streak, the last two coming once the new additions were activated in convincing road wins over the Celtics and Thunder prior to the All-Star break.

James still has a chance to opt out of his contract following the season, allowing him to test free agency. Any potential problems with the front office could make his decision easier if he considers seeking employment elsewhere.

However, the latest moves could be enough to convince the four-time MVP to stay in Cleveland, especially if a deep playoff run is in the cards.