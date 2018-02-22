Parkland Resident Roberto Luongo Advocates for Action After Shooting

Rocky W. Widner/NHL/Getty Images

Prior to Thursday's game against the Washington Capitals, Florida Panthers goaltender Roberto Luongo addressed the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on Feb. 14.

Luongo said he has lived in Parkland for the last 12 years and that his children attend school in the city as well. Referencing the shooting, he also said, "No child should ever have to go through that" and that action should be taken in response.

Fox Sports Florida shared his pregame speech:

Former NBA point guard Steve Nash echoed Luongo's sentiments in a piece for The Players' Tribune Thursday. Nash advocated for expanding background checks for those looking to purchase guns and increased regulation of semiautomatic weapons.

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr also praised the students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, many of whom have been speaking out about their desire to see gun control legislation in the aftermath of the shooting.

"I think it's phenomenal," Kerr said, per Mark Medina of the Mercury News. "What those kids are doing. It's heroic. It's heartfelt. I think it's beginning of some change. I really believe that. I'm amazed every time I see them on TV and online. It's heartbreaking but inspiring all at once."