Report: Carolina Panthers Could Sell for More Than $2.8 Billion

Mike McCarn/Associated Press

The Carolina Panthers could reportedly be sold for as much as $2.8 billion.

According to the Charlotte Observer's Jourdan Rodrigue and Katherine Peralta, experts have estimated franchise founder and owner Jerry Richardson and his minority partners could fetch anywhere between $2.3 and $2.8 billion.

Forbes' most recent valuation, which was published in September, estimated the Panthers' worth at $2.3 billion. That figure ranked 21st among the NFL's 32 teams.

Richardson purchased the team for $206 million in 1993.

According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, hedge fund manager and philanthropist David Tepper has been labeled the "leader in the clubhouse" to buy the Panthers from Richardson. Forbes has estimated Tepper's real-time net worth to be $11 billion.

CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora previously reported former UFC owner Frank Fertitta was spearheading a group that hoped to purchase the franchise as well.

Richardson announced in December he planned to sell the team after allegations of workplace misconduct were made against him.

Once Richardson agrees to sell the club, 75 percent of the NFL's 32 owners will need to approve the new ownership group for the pact to be finalized.