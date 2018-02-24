Pyeongchang Olympics Closing Ceremony Time 2018: Need-to-Know Info for Event

Franck Fife/Associated Press

The 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, are set to come to an end with the closing ceremony Sunday.

The past two weeks have provided countless memorable moments, from Team USA's gold-medal win over Canada in women's hockey to Yun Sung-bin winning skeleton gold in front of his home fans of South Korea. Canadian figure skaters Scott Moir and Tessa Virtue added to their impressive resume, while Norway dominated the skiing events.

It is almost time to celebrate one last time before the world comes together again in two years for the Summer Games.

Closing Ceremony Info

When: Sunday, Feb. 25 at 8 p.m. in South Korea (6 a.m. ET)

TV: 8 p.m. ET on NBC

Live Stream: NBCOlympics.com

Where: Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium

Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir to Host

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

While the athletes are always the biggest stars of the Olympics, former figure skaters Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir have quickly risen up the ranks of the most entertaining announcers in sports.

They aren't afraid to speak their minds, calling out poor performances on the ice as well as questionable outfits or song choices in figure skating. Their effort has landed them an even bigger role this year, with the duo hosting the closing ceremony along with Terry Gannon.

They announced the news during a broadcast:

"Parades, K-Pop, fireworks, costumes, dancing—who better to host the world's biggest party than Tara, Johnny and Terry," NBC Olympics production and programming President Jim Bell said, per Rachel Lutz of NBC Olympics.

Lipinski and Weir have experience expanding beyond their expertise, even working as correspondents for the Kentucky Derby. They should be able to handle the pomp and circumstance of Sunday's ceremony.

Notable Appearances and Performances

OEDAY ABDULLAH/Getty Images

There is some controversy involved in the delegations for the closing ceremony, with North Korea sending general Kim Yong-chol to lead the delegation into South Korea. The host country has imposed sanctions on the general for his alleged role in two attacks.

The United States delegation will be led by first daughter Ivanka Trump after vice president Mike Pence visited the Opening ceremony.

But the bigger story should be the action on the stage.

Like the opening ceremony, the closing ceremony features a parade of athletes, although it is usually less formal and more like a celebration of their achievements.

There will also be appearances from some of South Korea's biggest stars, including the boy band EXO and rapper CL.

"I feel extremely honored to be on the stage for the crucial event, which people all around the world will watch," CL said Wednesday, per Kang Hyun-kyung of the Korea Times. "I hope everyone can enjoy it."

South Korea will use this opportunity to showcase its culture to the rest of the world.

Handover to Beijing

FRED DUFOUR/Getty Images

Director of ceremonies Oh Jang-hwan said the theme of the closing ceremony is "Next Wave" with "a show that looks toward the future," per the official Olympic site.

The event also serves a bridge to the next games.

The 2022 Winter Olympics will be held in Beijing, and there will be a symbolic passing of the Olympic flag.

A portion of the show will be directed by Zhang Yimou, who, along with directing notable movies like House of Flying Daggers and Hero, was also in charge of the opening ceremony at the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing. That event was one of the most memorable ceremonies in recent history, featuring thousands of performers.

When the Olympic torch goes out, the 2018 Games will officially be over.