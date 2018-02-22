Tyrod Taylor Reportedly Won't Be Cut by Bills

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Tyrod Taylor reportedly won't be cut by the Buffalo Bills, at least until they have a better option in place, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network (via Kevin Patra of NFL.com).

"At this point, it doesn't seem like they're going to cut him without knowing who his replacement will be," Rapoport said Thursday on NFL Up To The Minute Live. "The Bills are OK with paying a $6 million roster bonus to keep him on the roster."

Rapoport added that his one-year, $10 million contract is more easily tradable.

According to Spotrac, Taylor is due $6 million on March 16 as a roster bonus, with a $10 million base salary remaining for 2018. He was forced to renegotiate his contract last year, accepting $10 million less over two seasons.

Even if the Bills ask, he won't do that again for 2018.

"Nah, that's not really part of the plan right now," Taylor said in regards to renegotiating his contract, per Vic Carucci of the Buffalo News. "Definitely not part of my mindset. I've done that before. I don't think there's a need to do that again. That's definitely not part of my mindset."

Taylor has led the team to a 23-20 record over the past three years as a starter, producing 51 passing touchdowns and 16 interceptions during this stretch. He has also rushed for 1,575 yards with 14 touchdowns on the ground in this time.

Most importantly, he helped lead the Bills to the postseason for the first time since 1999.

Despite his success, his position with the team has never been secure. In addition to renegotiating his deal last offseason, he was also benched for rookie Nathan Peterman, who went on to throw five interceptions in his first start.

There are certainly teams who could use a player of his ability, including the Broncos, Jets and Cardinals, but the Bills seemingly won't part with Taylor unless they have a better option in place.