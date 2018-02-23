Olympic 2018 Medal Count: Updated Overall Country Tally After Thursday Night

ROBERTO SCHMIDT/Getty Images

The United States had a quiet Thursday at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, adding just one medal to their tally. (Note: All days and times are Eastern.)

Norway and Germany remained gridlocked in the gold-medal column, while the former also kept a close grip on the lead in total medal count. Overall, the day focused more on the first gold medals of the event for China and the Olympic Athletes from Russia, as opposed to the battle at the top of the leaderboard.

Let's look at the medal tracker, full Thursday medal results and dive into the most notable outcomes.

Medal Tracker

Thursday Medalists

Alpine Skiing



Women's Combined

Gold: Michelle Gisin (Switzerland, 2:20.90)

Silver: Mikaela Shiffrin (United States, 2:21.87)

Bronze: Wendy Holdener (Switzerland, 2:22.34)

Nordic Combined

Team Gundersen long hill/4x5-kilometer cross-country relay

Gold: Germany (46:09.8)

Silver: Norway (47:02.5)

Bronze: Austria (47:17.6)

Biathlon

Women's 4x6-kilometer relay

Gold: Belarus (1:12:03.4)

Silver: Sweden (1:12:14.1)

Bronze: France (1:12:21.0)

Short-Track Speedskating

Men's 500-meters

Gold: Wu Dajing (China, 39.584)

Silver: Hwang Dae-heon (South Korea, 39.854)

Bronze: Lim Hyo-jun (South Korea, 39.919)

Women's 1,000-meters

Gold: Suzanne Schulting (Netherlands, 1:29.778)

Silver: Kim Boutin (Canada, 1:29.956)

Bronze: Arianna Fontana (Italy, 1:30.656)

Men's 5,000-meter relay

Gold: Hungary (6:31.971)

Silver: China (6:32.035)

Bronze: Canada (6:32.282)

Freestyle Skiing: Women's Ski Cross big final

Gold: Kelsey Serwa (Canada)

Silver: Brittany Phelan (Canada)

Bronze: Fanny Smith (Switzerland)

Figure Skating: Women's single skating

Gold: Alina Zagitova (Russia, 239.57)

Silver: Yevgenia Medvedeva (Russia, 238.26)

Bronze: Kaetlyn Osmond (Canada, 231.02)

Old and New Faces Shine on Olympic Short-Track

Hollywood would have a hard time scripting scenes as special as those on the short-track Thursday.

In the men's 500-meter final, China's Wu Dajing clinched gold with a world-record time of 39.584 seconds—besting his own record and giving his country its first taste of gold at these Games at the same time, per China Global Television Network:

Other than a global force taking care of business, the short-track was all about the newcomers.

In the women's short-track 1,000-meter final, the Netherlands' Suzanne Schulting put on a late sprint to steal the gold. A finish of one minute, 29.778 seconds from the newfound Dutch sensation gave the Netherlands its first-ever short-track title.

Hungary stole the show as a team in the 5,000-meter final, setting an Olympic record at six minutes, 31.971 seconds, stunning China and Canada, the second and third-place finishers, respectively. NBC Olympics captured the special moment as Shaolin Sandor Liu crossed the finish line:

Michelle Gisin Pulls off the Upset

Most went into the women's combined alpine skiing event (early Thursday morning) knowing the name Lindsey Vonn.

They left it having learned all about Switzerland's Michelle Gisin.

Vonn won the downhill portion of the combine, then missed an early gate in the slalom, likely ending her Olympic career on a sour note.

Gisin, however, took home the gold next to teammate Wendy Holdener, who finished with a bronze behind Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States:

Even better, Gisin follows in her sister Dominique's footsteps after she took home a gold in the women's downhill four years ago.

Anticipated Showdown Headlines Figure Skating

Alina Zagitova fended off compatriot Yevgenia Medvedeva to seize gold in ladies' figure skating.

Zagitova entered Thursday with a minuscule lead before putting up an epic performance in the free skate—something Medvedeva flawlessly matched, as captured by NBC Olympics:

Yet when the scores came in, the two tied in the free skate, giving the 15-year-old Zagitova the nod. Given the razor-thin margin between the two, it's only right the eventual difference was thanks to the world record Zagitova set in the first round days earlier during the short program.

As for the rest of the field, it qualified as more of an afterthought given the dominance of the top two. Canada's Kaetlyn Osmond finished third, while Team USA posted its worst-ever performance in the women's sport, according to Christine Brennan of USA Today, with Bradie Tennell registering the best performance for her side in ninth place.

Statistics obtained from Olympic.org.