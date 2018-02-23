Pyeongchang Winter Olympics 2018: Previewing What to Watch for on Day 15

0 of 7

WANG ZHAO/Getty Images

On the last full day of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, we have three medal events in snowboarding, two medal events in speedskating, a medal event in Alpine skiing and a medal game in hockey.

Would you believe the event of greatest U.S. interest is curling?

Sure, the USA could take a medal in the men's snowboard big air, and Joey Mantia is the world champion in the men's speedskating mass start. Heather Bergsma will also contend in the women's mass start.

But in curling, we know the U.S. men are taking a medal. We all want to see which one, even if it means pulling an all-nighter.

Reminder: South Korea is 14 hours ahead of Eastern Time, so an event that takes place Saturday morning in Pyeongchang will be on Friday night in the U.S.