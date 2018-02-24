Pyeongchang Winter Olympics 2018: Previewing What to Watch for on Day 16

1 of 5

WANG ZHAO/Getty Images

South Korea hasn't received as much of a home-ice boost as many Olympic hosts get. The USA's bump from a previous record of 13 to a massive haul of 34 in 2002 had a bit of an asterisk given the growth of the Games, particularly in sports in which the USA fares well.

This year's host country didn't pass its previous record of 14 medals, set in 2010, until the penultimate day, picking up two more speedskating medals and its first-ever snowboard medal. But South Korea has had some unusual successes.

Until this year, all of the country's medals had been in short-track speedskating (42), long-track speedskating (nine) and figure skating (two, both by Yu-Na Kim). This year, on home ice, South Korea has that first snowboarding success and its first skeleton medal—a gold from Yun Sungbin.

Going into the final day, the South Korean medal count stands at 15. They're poised to get another in bobsled (see next slide).

The hosts also will pick up their first medal in curling. It's a mild upset, but it's not as if this team came from nowhere. Skip Kim Eun-jung was a solid sixth in the 2017 World Championship. She's 22nd in the current Order of Merit standings, not far behind many of her Olympic peers. In January, she tied for third in the Canadian Open behind two Canadian teams that didn't make the Olympics and ahead of several teams that did.

On paper, South Korea will be the underdog against Sweden and powerhouse skip Anna Hasselborg in the final (7:05 p.m. ET). But Kim won their matchup in round-robin play a few days ago. And the fans have certainly made Gangneung Curling Centre a cozy home for the Korean team.