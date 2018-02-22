DeSean Jackson a Victim in December Car Accident, Police Say Case Is Inactive

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The Tampa Police Department said Thursday an investigation into a December crash involving a vehicle owned by Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver DeSean Jackson is currently inactive due to a lack of witnesses and details about the incident.

ESPN's Jenna Laine reported police believe Jackson is a "victim" in the case and that a friend, Therrian Fontenote, was driving at the time of the crash, but there isn't enough evidence to make an arrest.

"We don't have enough information to definitively say who was driving when the crash took place," said Tampa Police spokesperson Janelle McGregor.

Responding officers found the car abandoned after being crashed into a tree Dec. 24, per Mike Garafolo of NFL.com. Police discovered 6.3 grams of marijuana and two hollow-point bullets in the vehicle.

The report also noted Jackson gave police the name of the alleged driver but "declined to assist officers in getting the driver back to the scene."

"It was a friend of DeSean's who borrowed his car while he was out of town," said Denise White, who represents Jackson. "None of what was in the car was his obviously. He's dealing with the person that was using it without his knowledge privately. The incident is being handled."

Tampa Police spokesperson Stephen Hegarty explained to Laine they would only reactivate the case if they get "additional information or evidence."

Jackson made 50 catches for 668 yards and three touchdowns in 14 games during the 2017 season, his first with the Bucs. He's under contract with the organization through 2019.