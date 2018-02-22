Olympic Freestyle Skiing 2018: Medal Winners for All Events at Pyeongchang

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

Few Winter Olympic events draw more cheers, "oohs" and "aahs" from crowds than freestyle skiing.

Athletic and acrobatic skiers, who all have a remarkable amount of courage, are able to get the crowd to hold its breath as they compete to outdo each other with remarkable maneuvers and speed on the ski cross course at Phoenix Park.

The ladies' ski cross concluded Thursday night (American time), with Canadians Kelsey Serwa and Brittany Phelan of Canada taking the top two spots on the medal stand, followed by Fanny Smith of Switzerland who came through with the bronze medal.

The men's ski halfpipe was the domain of the U.S. skiers, and the Americans nearly swept the event. David Wise struggled in his first two runs, but he was sensational in his third run to take the gold. He beat out teammate Alex Ferreira, who won the silver. Nico Porteous, a 16-year-old sensation from New Zealand, finished with the bronze medal.

American Aaron Blunck had hopes of getting on the medal stand as well, but he finished seventh despite a strong run.

France's Perrine Laffont took the women's moguls gold medal to start the freestyle competition. Canadian Justine Dufour-Lapointe won the silver medal, and Yulia Galysheva of Kazakhstan earned the bronze medal.

After his country earned the silver in the ladies' event, Canadian skier Mikael Kingsbury took the gold in the men's mogul. He beat out Matt Graham of Australia an Japan's Daichi Hara, who respectively won the silver and bronze medals.

North American freestylers were held off the medal stand in both the ladies' aerials and ladies' ski slopestyle events. Hanna Huskova of Belarus won gold in the aerials, while Chinese skiers Zhang Xin and Kong Fanyu took the silver and bronze, respectively.

Switzerland dominated the ladies' slopestyle, with Sarah Hoefflin beating out compatriot Mathilde Gremaud for the gold medal. Great Britain's Isabel Atkin put on a solid performance to take third place in the event.

The mens' slopestyle was a compelling event that Oystein Braaten of Norway won. American Nick Goepper overcame falls in his first two runs and came up with a huge effort in his final try to win the silver medal. Canada's Alex Beaulieu-Marchand was solid and earned the bronze medal.

The ladies' halfpipe featured a brilliant performance by Canada's Cassie Sharpe, who earned gold as a result of her gutsy skiing. The podium was filled out by France's Marie Martinod, who took the silver, and the United States' Brita Sigourney, who picked up the bronze.

American skiers were held off the board in the men's ski cross, but Canadian Brady Leman won the gold, followed by Marc Bischofberger of Switzerland. Sergey Ridzik, an Olympic Athlete from Russia won the bronze medal.