Wizards Rumors: Ramon Sessions to Sign 10-Day Contract with Washington

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

The Washington Wizards are reportedly set to sign free-agent point guard Ramon Sessions to a 10-day contract with John Wall still sidelined following knee surgery last month.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN first reported the news Thursday.

Sessions is the textbook definition of a journeyman.

The 31-year-old University of Nevada product has played for the Minnesota Timberwolves, Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Lakers, Sacramento Kings, Washington Wizards and New York Knicks and had two stints with the Charlotte Hornets and Milwaukee Bucks, who selected him in the second round of the 2007 NBA draft.

He put up 3.7 points and 2.1 assists per game in 13 appearances for the Knicks earlier this season before getting waived in mid-January.

In all, he's averaged 10.4 points, 4.1 dimes and 2.7 rebounds in 676 NBA games.

Although Sessions fell out of favor in New York, he told David Wetzel of the Sun News in November he remained confident in his ability to make an impact.

"I have years left for sure," he said. "It's one of those things that in the NBA you're dealt with certain situations and the situation now that I'm the third guard, it is what it is. That don't mean three months from now I won't be starting or playing in my backup role. Anything could happen in the NBA. You just never know."

If the signing becomes official, Sessions should see consistent playing time behind Tomas Satoransky at the point as the Wizards eagerly await Wall's return, which doesn't have a definitive date after an initial six-to-eight-week timetable.