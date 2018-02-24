Olympics Closing Ceremony Time 2018: TV Schedule, Live Stream and Performers

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

All good things must come to an end, including this year's Winter Olympics. But before we wrap up the Pyeongchang Games, the closing ceremony will offer the athletes and their fans one last chance to celebrate a great Games.

Information

When: Sunday, February 25 at 6 a.m. ET (U.S. time)

Watch: NBCOlympics.com

Rebroadcast: Sunday, February 25 at 8 p.m. ET

Rebroadcast Viewing: NBC; NBCOlympics.com

Expected Performers: K-pop band EXO and singer CL

What to Expect

The closing ceremony, while generally not as elaborate or memorable as the opening ceremony, generally is still quite the party. Countries select flag-bearers to lead their contingencies, musical artists and performances take place and the preceding Olympic Games and its athletes are celebrated.

For reference, London's closing ceremony in the 2012 summer Games included performances and appearances from One Direction, the Spice Girls, George Michael and Ed Sheeran, as well as tributes to rock icons like former Queen lead singer Freddie Mercury and the Beatles, per Alix Langone of Time.com.

In the United States, NBC's coverage will be broadcast by Tara Lipinski, Johnny Weir and Terry Gannon, per USA Today. The report added that Pyeongchang's celebration will include "the parade of nations and probably also will feature k-pop, fireworks and plenty of pageantry."

"I started commentating 10 years ago, and I thought my biggest dream would be the moment we sat down in our prime-time chairs here in Pyeongchang, which has been the most incredible experience," Lipinski noted. "But for this assignment to happen, it's a huge honor and privilege."

"This is a glorious and unexpected experience that I can't wait to get fancy for!" Weir added.

This year's event will take place at the Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium, with United States politicians like Ivanka Trump and Sarah Huckabee Sanders in attendance.

As well, the Olympic torch will be passed on to Tokyo, host site of the 2020 Summer Games.

"The theme for the closing ceremony is 'Next Wave,'" the director of ceremonies for the Pyeongchang Olympics Oh Jang-hwan said, per Langone. "It will have a festival atmosphere to recognize and celebrate the athletes’ hard work and achievements at the Games. We have created a show that looks towards the future; it includes quite a lot of traditional Korean humor and fun elements to add to the party feel."

It's going to be a party and a spectacle, as the world gets one last chance to celebrate the athletes who made these Olympics so special. From Chloe Kim and the United States' women's hockey team to Nathan Chen, Mikaela Shiffrin, Kikkan Randall and Jessie Diggins, among others, there will be plenty of athletes for the United States to honor.



The United States wasn't able to catch Norway in the medal table at these Games. But it was quite the memorable showing from the country nonetheless.