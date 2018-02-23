Olympic Figure Skating 2018: Full Results and All Medal Winners from Pyeongchang

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

It was a brilliant fight to the finish for Russian skaters Alina Zagitova and Evgenia Medvedeva in the ladies' figure skating finals in Pyeongchang, and while the result was exhilarating for the 15-year-old Zagitova, it was likely quite painful for the 18-year-old Medvedeva.

The battle went down to the wire as both women turned in brilliant performances in the free skate on the final night of skating at Gangneung Ice Arena.

In the end, Zagitova edged Medvedeva by just over one point for the gold medal, 239.57-238.26. Zagitova's slim advantage over her rival was based on the difference in the short program Tuesday night because the two were even in the free skate, both scoring 156.65.

The two rivals and countrywomen hugged emotionally after the final scores were announced, but it was clear that the older Medvedeva was clearly disappointed by coming in second.

Medvedeva was attempting to come all the way back from a foot injury as well as the deficit she faced at the end of the short program, and while she came close, she was unable to close the gap on Zagitova.

Canadian Kaetlyn Osmond was also brilliant, holding onto her third-place standing from the short program to earn the bronze medal.

Ladies' Figure Skating Total score (Free skate score)

1. Alina Zagitova, OAR - 239.57 (156.65)

2. Evgenia Medvedeva, OAR - 238.26 (156.65)

3. Kaetlyn Osmond, CAN - 231.02 (152.15)

4. Satoko Miyahara, JPN - 222.38 (146.44)

5. Carolina Kostner, ITA - 212.44 (139.29)

6. Kaori Sakamoto, JPN - 209.71 (136.53)

7. Dabin Choi, KOR - 199.26 (131.49)

8. Maria Sotskova, OAR - 198.10 (134.24)

9. Bradie Tennell, USA - 192.35 (128.34)

10. Mirai Nagasu, USA - 186.54 (119.61)

11. Karen Chen, USA - 185.65 (119.75)

12. Elizabet Tursynbaeva, KAZ - 177.12 (118.30)

13. Hanul Kim, KOR - 175.71 (121.38)

14. Nicole Rajicova, SVK - 175.19 (114.60)

15. Gabrielle Daleman CAN - 172.56 (103.56)

Bradie Tennell, Mirai Nagasu and Karen Chen had moments of inconsistency and brilliance in both the free skate and the short program, but the American skaters were not close to getting on the podium. Tennell finished ninth, Nagasu was 10th and Chen was 11th in the overall standings.

The Americans may have been held out of the medal places in the ladies' event, but the United States finished third in the team event that combined ice dancing, pairs skating, men's skating and ladies' skating.

The Canadians took gold in that event, which was the first medal handed out in skating at Pyeongchang, while the Olympic Athletes from Russia took the silver.

The Canadians were led by ice dancers Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir, who were virtually flawless in their performance.

The pairs were the next event on the skating schedule, and this was one of the tightest events in the skating discipline. German pair Aljona Savchenko and Bruno Massot came through with a stellar closing program and took the gold medal. China's team of Sui Wenjing and Han Cong earned the silver, while Canadians Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford finished a solid third and took the bronze medal.

The Americans were hoping to find the podium in the men's single skating, but there was no beating Japanese skaters Yuzuru Hanyu and Shoma Uno along with Spain's Javier Fernandez, who claimed bronze. Those three took the top spots, and Hanyu was a whirlwind who captured the gold by 10.95 points over his countryman.

Nathan Chen and Vincent Zhou of the United States finished fifth and sixth, respectively, and fellow American Adam Rippon had a strong performance and finished 10th.

The ice dance event was one of the most anticipated of the skating events because Virtue and Moir most likely were participating in their last Olympics. The husband-and-wife team were pushed very hard by France's Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron, but the Canadians were able to hold off the competition and win gold while the French couple took the silver.

The American brother-and-sister team of Maia and Alex Shibutani may command the future of the sport. They finished 10th in the event in Sochi in 2014 and improved all the way to third in Pyeongchang.