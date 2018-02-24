Olympic Closing Ceremonies 2018: Critical Schedule Info for Pyeongchang

Clive Rose/Getty Images

After more than two weeks of pageantry, athletic achievement and historic performances, the 2018 Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, are drawing to an end with the closing ceremony marking the finish.

The event will take place Sunday at the Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium, and Alex Langone of Time noted it will start at 6 a.m. ET.

Those who want to watch it live can stream it at NBCOlympics.com, and the broadcast television version will air at 8 p.m. ET on NBC on Sunday. Although the broadcast won't be live, audiences will be treated to the entertainment of figure skating commentators and closing ceremony hosts Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir:

There will also be a notable political presence for the United States after vice president Mike Pence attended the opening ceremony.

According to Betsy Klein of CNN, Ivanka Trump—the daughter of president Donald Trump—will lead the presidential delegation to the event.

"I am honored to lead the US delegation to the closing ceremonies of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics," she said in a statement, per Klein. "We look forward to congratulating Team USA and celebrating all that our athletes have achieved. Their talent, drive, grit and spirit embodies American excellence and inspire us all."

As for the actual ceremony, director of ceremonies for the Pyeongchang 2018 organizing committee Oh Jang-hwan discussed what audiences can expect while not revealing too much, per Olympic.org:

"The theme for the Closing Ceremony is ‘Next Wave.' It will have a festival atmosphere to recognize and celebrate the athletes' hard work and achievements at the Games. We have created a show that looks towards the future; it includes quite a lot of traditional Korean humour and fun elements to add to the party feel."

There are plenty of athletic achievements to celebrate, including many notable performances from the Americans.

The United States women's hockey team thrilled fans with a shootout victory over archrival Canada in the gold-medal game on Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson's head-turning final goal:

The Red, White and Blue also dominated many of the snowboard competitions with Chloe Kim and Shaun White capturing halfpipe gold and Jamie Anderson and Red Gerard taking home slopestyle gold.

Elsewhere, Olympic veteran Lindsey Vonn won downhill bronze and Mikaela Shiffrin won gold in the giant slalom and silver in the alpine combined. The United States also made history with its first gold medal in cross-country skiing when Jessie Diggins burst to the finish and won for her and teammate Kikkan Randall in the women's team sprint.

There is plenty to look back on and remember when it comes to the 2018 Games, and the fans and athletes will have one more opportunity to do just that at Sunday's closing ceremony.