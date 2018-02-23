Olympic Snowboarding Final Events 2018 Schedule, Live Stream for Friday

Clive Mason/Getty Images

The snowboarding schedule will come to a close at the 2018 Winter Olympics on Friday, as three more sets of medals will be dished out.

At the Alpensia Ski Jumping Centre, the conclusion of the men's big air event should be fascinating and thrilling, with the 12 competitors remaining scrapping it out for glory.

Meanwhile, Phoenix Park will host the parallel giant slalom races for the men and women, culminating in four finals, with bronze on the line in two and gold on the line in the others.

It's a day that'll showcase the best boarders in the world in different scenarios, although speed, skill and assurance will be vital in both. Here's the schedule for the snowboarding finals and a preview of what to expect from these two unique disciplines.

Snowboarding Schedule

8 p.m. — Men's Big Air Final

12:28 a.m. — Women's Parallel Giant Slalom Small Final*

12:30 a.m. — Women's Parallel Giant Slalom Big Final*

12:34 a.m. — Men's Parallel Giant Slalom Small Final*

12:37 a.m. — Men's Parallel Giant Slalom Big Final*

*Events start on Saturday, February 24

Snowboarding Schedule Concludes in Pyeongchang

Spectators were given a taste of the big air event earlier in the week in the qualifying runs, with the discipline making its first appearance at a Winter Olympics.

There were some standout displays to reflect on, too, with Max Parrot, the favourite for gold for many, breezing through his heat with the highest score to make the final.

Afterwards, the Canadian posted the following snap of his qualifying jump on Instagram, approving of his own efforts:

It's clear the 23-year-old is in excellent form, too, as he's already taken silver in these Games in the slopestyle event. Based on his display in Heat 1, Parrot is going to be a tough man to beat if he puts everything together on Friday.

But in such an unpredictable sport, in which errors and drama are so commonplace, nobody is ever a clear favourite. Plus, there were some boarders who bettered the score of Parrot in the second round of qualification jumps.

One of those was Carlos Garcia Knight of New Zealand, who notched a whopping score of 97.50 in his second run. As noted by Michelle Bruton of FanSided, it was a special performance from the 20-year-old:

Elsewhere, the parallel giant slalom is always an event worth tuning in for, as the competitors go head-to-head in a straight knockout competition.

Again, it's so difficult to pick a winner, as a minor error can cost even the swiftest of snowboarders their chance of a medal.

JAVIER SORIANO/Getty Images

One of the stars of the Games will be in action in the women's race in Ester Ledecka, as she has already sprung a massive upset in winning the super-G in the alpine skiing; the Czech has been a dominant force in the parallel competitions, too, with a win in the world final at Sierra Nevada last year to her name.

Per the ESPN Stats & Info Twitter account, to see her triumph on skis instead of a snowboard was a shock:

As we can see courtesy of Eurosport, Ledecka couldn't quite believe it either:

In the men's event, the 2014 champion Vic Wilds will be seeking to defend his title while representing the Olympic Athletes from Russia, although the man he beat in the final four years ago, Switzerland's Nevin Galmarini, will be keen to secure a different colour medal in South Korea.