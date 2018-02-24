Manchester United vs. Chelsea: Team News, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Sunday sees a big match in the Premier League as Manchester United welcome Chelsea to Old Trafford.

Chelsea will move level on points with United with a victory as Jose Mourinho faces his former side once again.

The United boss has come under pressure after a string of uninspiring performances from his team, and both clubs go into the game on the back of draws in the UEFA Champions League.

Here's a look at how to watch the game, followed by team news and a match preview.

Date: Sunday, February 25

Time: 2:05 p.m. GMT/9:05 a.m. ET

TV: Sky Sports, NBC (U.S.)

Live Stream: Sky Go (UK), NBC Sports Live (U.S.)

Team News

Miguel Morenatti/Associated Press

The hosts have injury problems and remain without Phil Jones, Marcos Rojo, Daley Blind, Marouane Fellaini and Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Midfielder Ander Herrera will also miss the clash after being forced off in Wednesday's 0-0 draw with Sevilla. Mourinho said he could have a "bad injury," according to BBC Sport.

Mourinho must also decide whether to recall record signing Paul Pogba to the starting lineup. The midfielder was left out of the team to face Sevilla but came on as a replacement for the injured Herrera.

Elsewhere, Eric Bailly could make his first start since November after recovering from a serious ankle injury. The defender was a late substitute in the FA Cup win over Huddersfield Town, and his return would be a big boost.

The Blues also have injuries to contend with as David Luiz, Ross Barkley and Tiemoue Bakayoko have all been sidelined and missed the 1-1 draw with Barcelona on Tuesday. Neither Barkley nor Bakayoko will be fit for the game, per Goal's Nizaar Kinsella:

Antonio Conte could look to hand Alvaro Morata or Olivier Giroud a start, as both men began the clash against Barcelona on the bench.

Preview

Manchester United's form has wobbled of late with the Red Devils having lost two of their last three Premier League games. A stalemate at Sevilla in the Champions League has also not helped the mood around the club, as United put in another uninspiring, dour display.

Mourinho's relationship with Pogba has also come under further scrutiny after he was left out of the starting lineup at Sevilla. FourFourTwo's Sam Pilger explained the situation:

United's tactics have also faced criticism with the team looking particularly disorganised in attack, despite having the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford to call upon. The Telegraph's James Ducker neatly summarised their current situation:

The Red Devils will need to improve dramatically if they are to win on Sunday, with Chelsea having put in a strong display to hold Barcelona to a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge. They Blues may consider themselves unfortunate not to have won the game as Willian twice hit the post, while Barcelona's goal stemmed from a mistake by defender Andreas Christensen.

Goal's Nizaar Kinsella said the Blues were almost perfect:

Chelsea will also be aware they have a great record against the Red Devils, as shown by Opta:

Conte's side head into the game in a far more harmonious shape than United and have already tasted victory against the Red Devils this season, winning 1-0 back in November. However, United need a result and a performance on Sunday, and Mourinho will hope his side can provide both.