Ruben Semedo Charged with Attempted Murder; Agent Says Semedo Is the Victim

Villarreal defender Ruben Semedo has been charged with attempted murder by a Spanish judge and has been held in custody without bail.

As reported by the Associated Press, the 23-year-old has also been charged with assault, robbery, illegal detention and illegal possession of firearms after testifying in court on Thursday in Lliria, Spain.

The Portuguese youth international has been accused of assaulting and threatening a man a week ago after taking him captive. It's also alleged Semedo had two accomplices while they robbed the victim's property.

Semedo's agent, however, told TSF (h/t Victor Franch of Marca) the case has more to it:

"Explaining right now is hard, Ruben was victim of a fraud, of a huge trick, probably financial.

"In this situation he didn't react very correctly, but he was the victim.

"What I have seen on Spanish television is a disgraceful situation, really bad. Ruben was not involved in that."

It's added that Villarreal are set to launch their own investigation and will take action against the player accordingly. Semedo has denied any involvement in the crime.

As noted by Football Espana, it's been reported that shots were fired in an attempt to scare the victim at the time of the alleged theft.

The defender moved to Villarreal from Sporting CP last summer. Journalist Jan Hagen noted the switch hasn't gone to plan:

Semedo was rated highly during his time in Lisbon, and big things were expected of him before his switch to La Liga. However, he's made just five appearances for his new club.