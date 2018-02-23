Winter Olympics 2018 Schedule: TV, Live-Stream Coverage; Odds for Friday

KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/Getty Images

The 2018 Pyeongchang Games continue on Friday with more medals set to be handed out and the action hotting up in the ice hockey and curling.

It's semi-final time in the men's ice hockey, as the Olympic Athletes from Russia, Czech Republic, Canada and Germany all battle it out for a place in the gold-medal game.

The semi-finals of the women's curling also take place, while Switzerland and Canada clash for the bronze medal in the men's event.

There are also podium places up for grabs in the biathlon on what should be another action-packed day in South Korea.

Here are the schedule details for each event, viewing details, latest odds and a look ahead to Friday's action.

Friday's Olympic Schedule

Date: Friday, February 23

TV Info: NBC Universal (U.S.), BBC and Eurosport (UK)

Live Stream: NBC Olympics (U.S.), BBC iPlayer (UK), Eurosport Player (UK)

Biathlon

6:15 a.m. ET/11:15 a.m. GMT, Men's 4x7.5-kilometre relay.

Outright Winner Odds

Norway: 11-10

France: 3-1

Germany: 3-1

Olympic Athletes of Russia: 9-2

Curling

1:35 a.m. ET/6:35 a.m. GMT, Switzerland vs. Canada, Men's Bronze Medal Game

6:05 a.m. ET/11:05 a.m. GMT, Republic of Korea vs. Japan, Women's semi-final

6:05 a.m. ET/11:05 a.m. GMT, Sweden vs. Great Britain, Women's semi-final

Women's Outright Winner Odds

Sweden: 5-1

Great Britain: 15-2

Republic of Korea: 33-1

Japan: 33-1

Ice Hockey

2:40 a.m. ET/7:40 a.m. GMT, Czech Republic vs. Olympic Athletes of Russia, Men's semi-final

7:10 a.m. ET/12:10 a.m. GMT, Canada vs. Germany, Men's semi-final

Outright Winner Odds

Olympic Athletes of Russia: 9-4

Czech Republic: 9-1

Canada: 11-4

Germany: 66-1

The full schedule is available on the Olympic Games' official website.

Odds courtesy of OddsShark and accurate as of Thursday, February 22.

Friday Preview

The Olympic Athletes from Russia continue their bid for glory in ice hockey as they face a semi-final against Czech Republic. The Russian team entered the Pyeongchang Games as favourites to scoop the gold and have looked the strongest squad in the tournament.

They arrive in the last four after thrashing Norway 6-1, a performance that impressed BBC reporter Seth Bennett:

However, Czech Republic have yet to taste defeat in the tournament and saw off the United States, courtesy of a shootout in their quarter-final. Petr Koukal was the hero for the Czechs who should provide the Russian athletes with a real test.

The other semi-final sees Canada take on Germany, after the Germans pulled off a shock in the quarter-finals by beating Sweden.

The victory was the first time Germany had beaten the Swedes in the Olympics and was a real upset, per the IIHF:

Canada, meanwhile, are the Olympic champions and will be keen to retain their title, particularly after the women's team lost in their final to the United States.

The Canadians will be big favourites to win, but goaltender Justin Peters has said they will not underestimate their opponents, per the Toronto Star's Dave Feschuk.

In the women's curling, there are also final places to be decided, as the Republic of Korea take on Japan and Great Britain face Sweden. The host nation are only competing in curling for the second time in the Olympics, but their success appears to have captured the imagination of the home support.

Their popularity has also been helped by the fact they have given each other charming nicknames. The team itself has been dubbed the "Garlic Girls," as noted by Jonathan Cheng at the Wall Street Journal:

A medal is now a real possibility, and the team can expect huge support in their clash with Japan. The winner of that game will face either Great Britain or Sweden in the final. Both teams took home medals at the 2014 Sochi Games, with the Swedes clinching gold as the British team claimed bronze.