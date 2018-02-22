Adam Vinatieri, Colts Reportedly Agree on 1-Year Contract

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Kicker Adam Vinatieri is a mere 57 points behind Morten Andersen on the NFL's all-time scoring list and will reportedly be back on the field in 2018 with a chance to break the record.

On Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported the Indianapolis Colts agreed to a one-year deal with Vinatieri worth $3.625 million. He has kicked for Indianapolis in each of the last 12 seasons after spending the first 10 years of his career with the New England Patriots.

Vinatieri, 45, has made 86.5 percent of his field-goal attempts in Indianapolis after drilling 81.9 percent of them in New England. He has five different seasons on his Hall of Fame resume where he made at least 90 percent of his attempts.

His name is synonymous with clutch kicking considering he won four Lombardi Trophies with the Patriots and Colts and hit the winning field goal in Super Bowl XXXVI against the St. Louis Rams and Super Bowl XXXVIII against the Carolina Panthers.

The three-time Pro Bowler and three-time first-team All-Pro has continued to be a steady force in the latter portion of his career and made 85.3 percent of his kicks in 2017 for the Colts.

Attention will naturally turn to his pursuit of Andersen, and ESPN.com noted he has scored the necessary 58 points to surpass him every season of his career except when he played a mere six games in 2009.