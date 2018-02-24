Closing Ceremony Pyeongchang 2018 Performers: Known Celebrities, Musical Acts

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

The Olympic closing ceremony always features plenty of pageantry and entertainment value due largely to the star-studded group of musical performers and celebrities who take part in it.

That will once again be the case this year, as several popular acts are scheduled to be featured when the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, come to a close on Sunday.

Ahead of the final stanza in what has been a competitive and compelling Olympics, here is a look at the top musicians and celebrities expected to take center stage in Pyeongchang.

Where: Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium in Pyeongchang, South Korea

When: Sunday, Feb. 25 at 6 a.m. ET

Watch: NBC (to air on tape delay at 8 p.m. ET)

Live Stream: NBCOlympics.com (live at 6 a.m. ET)

K-pop is among the biggest musical sensations in South Korea, and there will fittingly be a heavy K-pop influence at the closing ceremony.

According to the Korea Times (h/t the South China Morning Post), K-pop singer CL and boyband EXO will be two of the headliners in Pyeongchang.

The publication also reported that closing ceremony director Song Seung-hwan said there will be a "surprise guest" who promises to kick the celebration into another gear.

While CL and EXO are popular in South Korea; Joyce Lee, Arpita Aneja and Salima Koroma wrote a feature for Time in 2016 claiming CL would be the "future of K-pop" in the United States as well.

CL and EXO will be joined by a host of other performers, including Ailee and MILCK.

Per Megan Peters of ComicBook.com, Ailee will perform I Will Go to You Like the First Snow, while MILCK will sing Quiet.

They will be followed by Sumi Jo, Sohyang and Federico Paciotti, who will close the Games with two songs of their own.

With regard to the ceremony as a whole, the theme is "Next Wave," which will focus on looking toward the future through the use of several traditional Korean elements, according to the Olympics' official website.

For American viewers, there will be some familiar faces present who will be a big part of the ceremony, although they won't necessarily be performing.

NBC announced commentary duo Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir will serve as hosts for the event alongside play-by-play man Terry Gannon.

Lipinski and Weir are both former Olympians in figure skating, and they have been among NBC's chief Olympic contributors in recent years due to their remarkable on-screen chemistry.

Also, Peter Alexander of NBC News reported that Ivanka Trump—the daughter of United States President Donald Trump—will lead the presidential delegation for the U.S. at the closing ceremony.

Although the closing ceremony is a sad occasion in some ways for Olympic fans, there is enough entertainment lined up to make it an event worth looking forward to and tuning in to watch.