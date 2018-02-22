USA vs. Sweden Set for Men's Curling Gold-Medal Match at 2018 Winter Olympics

USA vs. Sweden Set for Men's Curling Gold-Medal Match at 2018 Winter OlympicsFebruary 22, 2018
The USA will compete for a men's curling gold medal for the first time on Saturday. They will take on Sweden in the curling final after both teams won their semi-finals on Thursday at the 2018 Winter Olympics.
John Shuster's side edged past Canada 5-3 in Pyeongchang, South Korea, while Sweden thrashed Switzerland 9-3 in a much more one-sided affair.
Per CBC's Devin Heroux, the omens had looked good for the Canadians at the start of their match:
Devin Heroux @Devin_Heroux
When Kevin Koe starts with hammer this year his record is 29 wins to just three losses. Koe has hammer to start this game. #cbccurl @CBCOlympics2018-2-22 11:08:46
After a blanked end to open, a heavy hammer in the second from skip Kevin Koe ensured Canada only had a 1-0 lead early on.
The USA pulled level in the third, before Canada moved ahead once again, per CBC's Colleen Jones:
ColleenJonescbc @cbccolleenjones
Koe facing 2 USA rocks, make the hit and stick for 1. 2-1 Canada after 4. Two’s are tough in this game. #cbccurl https://t.co/hg6wPkp40f2018-2-22 12:04:27
The Americans went for broke on a run back in the fifth as they had a chance of scoring four, but despite a superb throw from Shuster, they had to settle for one and a 2-2 scoreline at the halfway point.
It remained neck and neck until the eighth, when the USA stole a double after a rare mistake from Koe saw him come up well short.
Sports journalist Ted Wyman praised Shuster and his team:
Ted Wyman @Ted_Wyman
John Shuster's USA team has played incredibly well in this game. Shuster himself up to 91%. This whole game it has looked like whoever was going to make the first mistake was going to lose. #TeamCanada blinked in the eighth. Can it rebound. #curling #Olympics2018-2-22 13:11:25
Canada pulled one back in the ninth to ensure a tense finish, but Team USA controlled the 10th end well to secure a memorable win.
In the other semi-final, Sweden started as they meant to go on by picking up two in the first end.
It was the fourth end that proved crucial, though, as it allowed them to open a significant gap on Switzerland, per CurlingZone:
CurlingZone @CurlingZone
Four-score in four with Sweden's Niklas Edin taking a 6-1 lead over Switzerland in the Olympic Men's Curling Semifinal! #curling #Olympics https://t.co/c7EsDEFbJD https://t.co/G7MjUZXD812018-2-22 12:09:10
Per Scott Cacciola of the New York Times, it might as well have been game over at that point:
Scott Cacciola @ScottCacciola
Meanwhile, Sweden -- the world No. 1 -- just took a 6-1 lead on Switzerland. Which is virtually insurmountable.2018-2-22 12:07:12
After Sweden picked up another double in the sixth and a single in the seventh, Switzerland called time on the match ahead of the final two ends despite grabbing a single of their own in the eighth.
As the top-ranked team in the world, Sweden will be considered favourites for the gold medal, and as they demonstrated in their semi-final, they're in imperious form.
They beat the USA 10-4 in the round robin and will hope for a similar result on Saturday, but Shuster's team should not be discounted after their historic victory. At the least, it should be a closer contest.
