Real Madrid vs. Alaves: Team News, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Real Madrid will look to consolidate their position in La Liga when they host Alaves at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday.

Los Blancos moved up to third following their win over Leganes on Wednesday, and they'll aim to at least retain that position until the end of the season.

Here are the viewing details for the clash:

Date: Saturday, February 24

Time: 3:15 p.m. GMT/10:15 a.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports USA

Live Stream: beIN Sports Connect USA

Team News

According to Marca, Sergio Ramos will be absent alongside the injured Marcelo and Jesus Vallejo, as he is suspended after picking up his fifth La Liga booking of the season.

ESPN FC's Dermot Corrigan noted the further significance of the yellow card:

Alaves' Munir El Haddadi will miss the match for the same reason, while the visitors are also likely to be without long-term absentee Hector Hernandez and Burgui following his abductor muscle tear in January, per Transfermarkt.

Preview

Real took full advantage of their game in hand on Wednesday to reduce the deficit on those above them in the table.

Los Blancos went behind to an early goal from Unai Bustinza, but despite Cristiano Ronaldo being rested and Gareth Bale starting on the bench, they hit back with goals from Lucas Vazquez, Casemiro and Ramos.

Manager Zinedine Zidane is pleased with his side's form and is hoping they can continue to move up the table, per Goal:

Catching Barcelona—who are 14 points ahead—seems unlikely, but Atletico Madrid are seven points in front, so they could be overtaken if Diego Simeone's side slip-up throughout the season.

Ronaldo seems likely to return for Los Blancos on Saturday and his goalscoring form—having netted 10 goals in his last six outings—bodes well for their chances.

Vazquez is also in outstanding form, as Real Madrid TV's Alex Kirkland noted:

The winger has stood out in recent weeks and should keep his place in the side once again.

Alaves have won their last three matches in La Liga and should not be underestimated, but if Vazquez, Ronaldo and Co. can keep up their form, Real should win again.