Olympic 2018 Results: Friday's Updating Medal Tally and Winners

JUNG YEON-JE/Getty Images

Only two days of competition remain until the 2018 Winter Olympics come to a close in Pyeongchang, South Korea, and Norway have edged a lead in the medal table coming into the final phases of the Games.

Their tally of 13 golds sees them level with fellow European juggernauts Germany, but they boast 10 medals more than any other nation overall heading into Friday's schedule.

Among the medals we'll see handed out on Friday will be the last biathlon event, the men's 4x7.5-kilometre relay, as well as the men's 1,000-metre final in speedskating.

Later on, the heats for the four-man bobsleigh will also get underway, and a champion will be decided in the Alpine skiing team event.

Here's a look at the updated medal table as we head further into one of the final days of action at the 2018 Winter Olympics:

Friday's Medal Count

You can keep track of all of Friday's medal winners throughout the day at Olympic.org.

Preview

The men's 1,000 metres will be the last individual event that takes places in the speedskating section of the 2018 Winter Olympics, with only the men's and women's mass start events left to be played out on Saturday.

Three countries have dominated the gold medals in the men's speedskating, with the Netherlands and Norway clinching two apiece, while Ted-Jan Bloemen's victory in the 10,000 metres secured one for Canada.

The Dutch are largely considered to be the current kingpins in this area of the Winter Olympics, and 1,500-metre winner Kjeld Nuis will be among the favourites to contend for top spot in the 1,000 metres on Friday.

Nuis shared some insight into his preparations with team-mate Sven Kramer ahead of that 1,500-metre win, and he might be wise to repeat the same ritual ahead of his last individual performance in Pyeongchang:

If Norway are to keep building on their medal count in the speedskating, Havard Lorentzen will be one of their strongest routes to doing so following his win in the 500 metres.

That being said, the step up to 1,000 metres can be a more comfortable transition for some, and CNN Sport pointed out how his victory—complete with new Olympic record—came by the narrowest of margins:

Also taking place on Friday will be the semi-finals of the men's hockey, where Canada will face Germany and the Czech Republic go up against the Olympic Athletes from Russia.

Hockey reporter Pierre LeBrun noticed a touch of deja vu about one of those fixtures, and we can only hope Pyeongchang plays host to a similarly entertaining spectacle:

The men's relay is the final biathlon event to be decided at these Games and will feature teams of four aiming to display their skills in shooting and skiing.

Belarus claimed victory in the women's 4x6-kilometre relay on Thursday, but after winning gold in the pursuit, mass start and mixed relay, Martin Fourcade will be urging France on to pick up another biathlon win.