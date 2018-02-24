Premier League Fixtures: Live Stream, TV Schedule and Week 28 EPL Predictions

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

The battle for the Premier League's top places will undergo a major examination in Week 28 as leaders Manchester City travel to sixth-placed Arsenal, and Manchester United host Chelsea in a duel between second and fourth.

The Citizens will be eager to restore some of their reputation following a shock FA Cup exit at the hands of League One Wigan Athletic, and they travel to the Emirates Stadium on Thursday.

Meanwhile, United host Chelsea looking to close down the 16-point gap separating them from City, with the Blues eager to improve after they drew 1-1 at home to Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

Before that, though, Liverpool will have the opportunity to climb to second when they host West Ham United on Saturday, the same day Watford host Everton in a battle for mid-table supremacy.

Read on as we preview Week 28 and provide all the necessary live-stream information you need to tune in, complete with score predictions.

Premier League Week 28 Fixtures, Predictions

Saturday, February 24

Leicester City 2-0 Stoke City, 12:30 p.m. GMT*/7:30 a.m. ET

Liverpool 3-1 West Ham United, 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

West Bromwich Albion 2-1 Huddersfield Town, 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Bournemouth 1-0 Newcastle United, 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Brighton & Hove Albion 1-1 Swansea City, 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Burnley 1-0 Southampton, 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Watford 2-2 Everton, 5:30 p.m. GMT**/12:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, February 25

Crystal Palace 1-3 Tottenham Hotspur, 12 p.m. GMT*/7 a.m. ET

Manchester United 1-1 Chelsea, 2:05 p.m. GMT*/9:05 a.m. ET

Thursday, March 1



Arsenal 2-3 Manchester City, 7:45 p.m. GMT*/2:45 p.m. ET

Live stream is available via NBC Sports and fuboTV in the United States. Viewers in the United Kingdom can tune in to selected games via Sky Go* and BT Sport**.

City Head for Arsenal Brace

Still rocked by their FA Cup fifth-round exit following Monday's 1-0 loss at Wigan, City will face Arsenal in back-to-back meetings, the first being Sunday's Carabao Cup final before returning to league action on Thursday.

The Gunners boast no official home advantage for Sunday's Wembley final, but they'll need every boost they can get their hands on after Sky Sports PL dissected the club's worsening record against the Premier League's elite:

City defeated Arsenal 3-1 at the Etihad Stadium earlier this season and haven't lost to Arsenal in their previous four league meetings, with a gargantuan 27 points between the two heading into Week 28.

Arsenal's last home victory over the Citizens came back in December 2015, but their most recent Emirates Stadium clash ended in a 2-2 draw last April, where Leroy Sane thrust the visitors into the lead after less than five minutes:

Sane will be back among manager Pep Guardiola's options after recovering from a recent injury layoff, and his potential head-to-head with Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin makes for an enticing meeting between speedsters.

Sunday's League Cup final will serve as a barometer for where the two sides are right now, not to mention offering the loser the chance to reassess and recalculate in time for Thursday's second meeting.

United Host Chelsea in Fight for Form

Both United and Chelsea claimed draws in their Champions League round-of-16 matchups in midweek, with the Red Devils seeing out a stalemate at Sevilla while Chelsea lost their narrow lead to draw 1-1 at home to Barca.

They were similar results but, as football writer Daniel Harris recently pointed out, different connotations permeated from the two, and a goalless draw in Spain didn't produce as positive a reaction for United:

Both United and Chelsea have won only two of their last five outings and are searching for a consistent strain of form to boost any prospects as Jose Mourinho prepares to play host to his former club.

ESPN FC's Mark Worrall noted the inevitability around the mind games set to emerge between him and Chelsea counterpart Antonio Conte, who have already enjoyed a fiery relationship this season:

Scoring in consistent numbers has been an issue for United of late, failing to score in three of their last five fixtures, while the Blues have only come away goalless once in their last nine.

A draw wouldn't be a bad result for the likes of Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur around them, although Chelsea's 1-0 win over the Red Devils at Stamford Bridge earlier this term shows they've got the nous to take all three points.