Germany Wins Nordic Combined Large Hill Gold Medal at Winter Olympics 2018

CHRISTOF STACHE/Getty Images

Germany romped home to gold in the Nordic combined large hill event at the 2018 Winter Olympics, winning by almost a minute in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Vinzenz Geiger, Fabian Riessle, Eric Frenzel and Johannes Rydzek set a time of 46 minutes, 9.8 seconds, ahead of Norway at the Alpensia Cross-Country Centre.

Austria took bronze, having started the cross-country section of the race first.

Here are the podium times:

Germany (Vinzenz Geiger, Fabian Riessle, Eric Frenzel, Johannes Rydzek)—46:09.8

Norway (Jan Schmid, Espen Andersen, Jarl Magnus Riiber, Jorgen Graabak)—47:02.5

Austria (Wilhelm Denifl, Lukas Klapfer, Bernhard Gruber, Mario Seidl)—47:17.6

Here is the live medal table:

Austria topped the ski jump portion of the race with a total score of 469.5, with Germany close behind as they set a score of 464.7.

Germany's Johannes Rydzek produced the best individual jump of the round, scoring 129.3 points after jumping the second-farthest distance of 138 metres.

The results gave Austria a six-second head-start on Germany, while third-placed Japan were 19 seconds back, per FIS Nordic Combined:

Germany were ahead of Austria by 12.1 seconds at the first changeover, though, and they had also been caught by Norway.

Riessle powered ahead in the second leg, extending the lead to 42.1 seconds, but there was little to separate the chasing pack of Austria, Norway and Japan.

Indeed, it quickly became apparent the Germans had gold all but sewn up, and it would come down to a battle for silver.

Japan's Go Yamamoto fell behind in the third leg, leaving Austria and Norway in a straight fight for second place.

The latter were able to secure it thanks to Graabak's surge midway through the final leg, which left Seidl behind.

Germany's win continued their dominance of the Nordic combined events in Pyeongchang, having secured gold in all three men's events.