Olympic Women's Alpine Skiing Results 2018: Medal Winners for Combined

Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Lindsey Vonn couldn't author a storybook ending to her time at the 2018 Winter Olympics on Thursday in Pyeongchang, South Korea (Wednesday night in the United States).

Vonn topped the field in the downhill portion of the women's alpine combined with a time of 1:39.37, but she blew a gate in the slalom segment and failed to finish in what was likely her final Olympic race.

Switzerland's Michelle Gisin came away with the gold, while American Mikaela Shiffrin nabbed silver for her third Olympic medal overall and second at the 2018 games.

Gisin's compariot, Wendy Holdener, took the bronze position on the podium by virtue of a 40.23-second slalom run that topped all skiers.

An overview of the top finishers can be viewed below, with complete results for all skiers available through the Olympics' official website:

Gold: Michelle Gisin (Switzerland) 2 minutes, 20.90 seconds

Silver: Mikaela Shiffrin (United States) +0.97 seconds

Bronze: Wendy Holdener (Switzerland) +1.44 seconds

4. Ragnhild Mowinckel (Norway) +1.73 seconds

5. Petra Vlhova (Slovakia) +2.09 seconds

The combined gold represents the first Olympic medal of Gisin's career and a major stepping stone after she placed 28th in slalom four years ago and fell well outside the podium in the downhill (eighth), Super-G (ninth) and slalom (16th) prior to Thursday's triumphant run.

Gisin finished with the third-best time in the downhill (1:40.14) and produced a 40.76-second run in the slalom that was just a half-second off Holdener's pace to position herself for gold.

Shiffrin was also a big winner.

Although she struggled in the downhill and finished 1.98 seconds behind Vonn, she rocketed down the course in 40.52 seconds to nestle herself into the No. 2 spot on the podium.

As a result, Shiffrin joined Vonn, Bode Miller and Julia Mancuso as the only Americans to win at least three Olympic medals in alpine skiing competitions, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

Shiffrin also became the first American woman since 1952 to capture at least one gold—she came out on top in giant slalom—and one silver at a single Olympics.

Holdener, meanwhile, added to her 2018 medal count with a well-deserved bronze following a silver-medal finish in slalom.