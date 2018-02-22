Pyeongchang Winter Olympics 2018: Day 13 Winners and Losers

0 of 9

The United States ended a 20-year gold-medal drought in women's hockey, one of five medals Team USA took home during Day 13 of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Team USA's 3-2 shootout win over Canada in the championship was one of two victories by the Americans over their northern neighbors in team sports on Day 13. Later on, the U.S. men's curling team knocked off Canada 5-3 in the semifinals to reach its first-ever Olympic gold-medal match.

Americans took gold and silver in men's freestyle skiing, with David Wise defending his gold medal from Sochi thanks to some late dramatics. Jamie Anderson won her second women's snowboarding medal of the 2018 Games, and Mikaela Shiffrin did the same in women's Alpine skiing.

Lindsey Vonn wasn't as fortunate, though, as what was most likely her final Olympics competition ended with a missed gate.

Keep reading for a full breakdown of Day 13's action.