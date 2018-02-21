Lindsey Vonn Leads 2018 Olympic Combined After Downhill; Mikaela Shiffrin 6th

Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Having already earned bronze in the women's downhill, Lindsey Vonn is in great position to collect her fourth career Olympic medal after placing first in the women's combined downhill at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Vonn crossed the finish line in one minute, 39.37 seconds, narrowly edging out Ragnhild Mowinckel by 0.74 seconds.

Mikaela Shiffrin, who won gold in the giant slalom, is in sixth place after crossing the finish line in 1:41.35.

NBC Olympics shared a replay of Vonn's downhill run:

Despite being in the hunt for a gold medal, Vonn's concerns on the slope weren't isolated to her performance:

Vonn may be in first place for now, but she's standing on pretty shaky ground.

Switzerland's Dominique Gisin, who finished in fifth place at the 2014 women's combined event, had the third-fastest downhill time (1:40.14), and reigning world champion Wendy Holdener is within striking distance as well. The Swiss is just 2.74 seconds back—a difference she can make up in the slalom.

Shiffrin arguably remains the favorite to win, even after her sixth-place finish in the downhill. The 22-year-old specializes in the slalom, having won gold at the last three World Championships and the 2014 Winter Olympics.

American fans couldn't have asked for a better conclusion to the combined final, with a head-to-head battle between Vonn and Shiffrin on the horizon.