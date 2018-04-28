Seahawks Unite Shaquem Griffin, Twin Shaquill in 2018 NFL Draft; Twitter Erupts

Seahawks Unite Shaquem Griffin, Twin Shaquill in 2018 NFL Draft; Twitter EruptsApril 28, 2018
Central Florida linebacker Shaquem Griffin turned heads well before the 2018 NFL draft with his ability to thrive on the football field without a left hand, and his career will continue after the Seattle Seahawks selected him with the No. 141 overall pick Saturday.
Seattle Seahawks @Seahawks
Welcome to the family, @Shaquemgriffin!! #SeahawksDraft #AgainstAllOdds https://t.co/4fbuTpyl9u
The Ringer @ringer
The Griffin twins will be joining forces as #Seahawks #RingerNFL #NFLDraft https://t.co/dcc54RyBdn
Twitter took note of the selection considering Griffin's backstory and the fact his twin brother, Shaquill, also plays for the Seahawks:
UCF Football @UCF_Football
#AgainstAllOdds, @ShaquemGriffin is headed to the @Seahawks to be reunited with @ShaquillG!! 😁 #ShaquemGriffin #BuiltByUCF https://t.co/mpaoYby3fq
Pro Football Focus @PFF
The Seahawks select Shaquem Griffin. Incredible story, incredible player. https://t.co/eRxz7B7lZi
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
Seahawks select LB Shaquem Griffin with the 141st pick #NFLDraft https://t.co/cwDk337Pc9
Russell Wilson @DangeRussWilson
Wow. Chills. God is so good! Great job @Seahawks Congrats @ShaquemGriffin & @ShaquillG
Sam Monson @PFF_Sam
Biggest plus of going to Seattle for Shaquem Griffin isn't being with his brother, it's going to a team that's deployed the Bruce Irvin game plan before. That's Griffin's ideal scenario - 2-down LB, find a way to make him an edge rusher in sub packages.
Trevor Sikkema @TampaBayTre
Shaquem Griffin is more than just a great story; he’s a damn good football player. Seahawks got more than a story; they got a steal.
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
Shaquem Griffin will join his brother Shaquill on the Seahawks. The last time brothers were drafted by the same team was in 2001, when the Titans took CB Andre Dyson in the second round, after they had taken WR Kevin Dyson in round one in 1998 via @EliasSports https://t.co/PEUNjhgG7A
Gregg Bell @gbellseattle
There are tears here in #Seahawks headquarters minutes after they drafted Shaquem Griffin, reuniting him with twin brother Shaquill in Seattle and making Shaquem the first one-handed player drafted into modern NFL. @thenewstribune
Dan Wetzel @DanWetzel
Shaquem Griffin tells ESPN after he got drafted by Seattle. "I can't breathe." That's the only time you'll hear him say he can't do something.
CBS Sports @CBSSports
The odds have always been against Shaquem Griffin... He wasn’t supposed to play in college, but he proved himself. He wasn’t supposed to be drafted, but he proved himself. Now, with the Seahawks, he’s ready to do what he does best: prove himself. https://t.co/3U8tT2tOUg
Darren Rovell @darrenrovell
Shaquill (left) and Shaquem Griffin (right) have done everything together. They played high school football together. They went to UCF together. They will now play on the @Seahawks together. https://t.co/gDgWB0grHo
Griffin impressed at the collegiate level, winning the 2016 American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year award with 92 total tackles, 11.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and an interception.
He followed that effort with 74 total tackles, seven sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and an interception in 2017 as Central Florida finished 13-0 and beat Auburn in the Peach Bowl.
While the lack of a left hand is a storyline often discussed with Griffin, his production at Central Florida proved how dangerous of a player he can be at the second level of a defense. His NFL.com draft profile pointed to his instincts, versatility and burst around the edge when blitzing, which will allow him to play on the outside in either 3-4 or 4-3 sets.
That burst comes from speed that propelled him to a 4.38-second time in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine.
"The only thing I need is an opportunity or a door to open for me," Griffin said leading up to the draft, per Charean Williams of ProFootballTalk. "That's all I ever ask for. If I get that, I'm going to skyrocket for there."
The Seahawks are a perfect landing spot for Griffin, and not just because he'll get to play next to his brother. Head coach Pete Carroll and his coaching staff have a history of developing late-round defensive players.
Richard Sherman, K.J. Wright and Kam Chancellor were all drafted in the fourth round or later by the Seahawks.
That's a lot of pressure for Griffin to live up to as he begins his NFL career, but the Seahawks are going to give him the chance to turn himself into a star at the highest level.
