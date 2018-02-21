Men's Curling Semifinal Tiebreaker Results at Olympics 2018

WANG ZHAO/Getty Images

Switzerland advanced to the semifinals of the men's curling event at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, following a 9-5 win in a tiebreaker against Great Britain.

Switzerland moves on to face Sweden, which went 7-2 during the round-robin stage. The Swiss may feel good about their chances after defeating Sweden 10-3 in their head-to-head meeting earlier in the tournament.

Heading into the ninth end, Great Britain appeared to be in a strong position. Team skip Kyle Smith broke the deadlock with the final stone of the eighth end to put Team GB ahead 5-4.

Switzerland responded by putting up five points in the ninth end. The Swiss were surgical with their placement of stones, navigating around the guard from Cameron Smith to open the end.

Benoit Schwarz produced what's likely to be the shot of the tournament. BBC Sport showed how the house looked prior to when Schwarz was set to wrap up the end:

Schwarz and his sweepers not only took out both of the Great Britain stones but managed to keep their stone on the board to secure Switzerland's fifth point. In addition, Schwarz and the sweepers had to guide the stone through two guards from the Smiths.

The victory represented vengeance for the Swiss, who fell to Great Britain 6-5 in the round robin when the two countries required an 11th end to determine a winner.

Switzerland is now just two matches away from earning its first podium finish in men's curling since the 2010 Winter Olympics. Since the event returned at the 1998 Olympics, the Swiss haven't gone more than eight years without a medal.