Mavericks Announce Hiring of 2 Investigators to Look into Workplace Harassment

Glenn James/Getty Images

The Dallas Mavericks announced Wednesday that they have hired Evan Krutoy and Anne Milgram to investigate workplace harassment allegations that were exposed Tuesday in a report from Sports Illustrated's Jon Wertheim and Jessica Luther.

Krutoy currently runs New York-based Krutoy Law, which will oversee the investigation, per ESPN.com's Tim MacMahon. Prior to opening his own firm, Krutoy spent more than 20 years as a prosecutor in the Manhattan District Attorney's office. During his time there he also worked as the Acting Deputy Bureau Chief for the Sex Crimes Unit.

Milgram previously served as New Jersey's Attorney General from 2007-2010. She will operate as the lead investigator, per MacMahon.

"They will be holding confidential interviews with all Mavericks staff members, as well as previously employed individuals who wish to speak, to help better understand and fix the issues," the team said in a statement relayed by NBA scribe Sean Highkin.

Sports Illustrated's investigation meticulously documented a hostile work environment and "locker room culture" that permeated the front office.

Specifically, Wertheim and Luther found "a corporate culture rife with misogyny and predatory sexual behavior."

Former Mavericks president and CEO Terdema Ussery and former Mavs.com beat writer Earl K. Sneed were among those implicated, and Sports Illustrated reported Sneed was retained by the organization even after he pleaded guilty to family violence assault and interference with emergency request.



Sneed was also reportedly violent toward another girlfriend, a fellow Mavericks employee who reported the abuse to her supervisor, in 2014.

He was fired after the findings of Luther and Wertheim's investigation were made public Tuesday.

"I want to deal with this issue," Mavericks owner Mark Cuban later told Wertheim. "I mean, this is, obviously there’s a problem in the Mavericks organization and we've got to fix it. That’s it. And we're going to take every step. It's not something we tolerate. I don't want it. It's not something that’s acceptable. I'm embarrassed, to be honest with you, that it happened under my ownership, and it needs to be fixed. Period. End of story."