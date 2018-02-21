Report: Warriors vs. Kings Preseason Game to Be Played in Seattle's Key Arena

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Although Seattle is still waiting for an NBA team to return to the city, Key Arena will at least host a preseason contest next season.

According to Ailene Voisin of the Sacramento Bee, the Golden State Warriors and the Sacramento Kings will face each other on Oct. 6. It will be the first NBA game in Seattle since the SuperSonics moved to Oklahoma City in 2008.

The Big3 hosted its playoffs at Key Arena in August and drew more than 8,000 fans in attendance.

The game will represent an opportunity for Kevin Durant to return to the place where his NBA career began. The 29-year-old was selected No. 2 overall in the 2007 NBA draft and played one season in Seattle before moving with the franchise to Oklahoma City.

It will also provide fans starved for quality basketball to see arguably the best teams in the league.

Meanwhile, the Kings were on the brink of moving to Seattle in 2013 before owners voted 22-8 to keep the team in Sacramento.

This one game doesn't exactly serve as a consolation prize, but it will at least be a chance for Seattle fans to see some quality players in their own city.