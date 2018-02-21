Paul Pogba's Agent Reportedly Trying to Force Manchester United Transfer

Miguel Morenatti/Associated Press

Paul Pogba's agent, Mino Raiola, "has been calling other top European clubs in the past week to try and persuade them to go after Pogba in the summer transfer market," according to Grant Wahl of SI.com.

But according to Wahl, "so far nobody is biting."

The impetus for Raiola jockeying for a summer move seems to be the reported tension between Pogba and manager Jose Mourinho. As Wahl noted, Pogba expected to return to the starting lineup against Sevilla in Champions League play on Wednesday, only to find himself on the bench—though he was eventually subbed into the game after Ander Herrera suffered an injury.

But per Barney Ronay of the Guardian, after the match "Mourinho had already told the TV cameras that the presence of Pogba on the bench for United’s most significant game of the season to date was due to the player not 'feeling one hundred percent.' He also suggested once again it had been Pogba's 'own decision' not to play against Huddersfield at the weekend."

And per Wahl, Mourinho has been saying "he likes Pogba, has no interest in selling him and is just trying to motivate the French star to play better."

Pogba, 24, has appeared in 21 games between the Premier League and Champions League, registering three goals and 10 assists in those contests. He's earned a 7.51 grade from WhoScored.com in EPL play, good for ninth in the league.

Pogba's talent is unmistakable, but any club inquiring about his services come the summer may be put off by the price tag. Pogba joined United on an £89 million transfer in the summer of 2016 and reportedly is bagging £290,000 a week in wages, according to Wahl. It's unlikely that Pogba's price has gone down since, meaning his acquisition would not only deplete a club's transfer funds but also completely alter its wage bill as well.

With clubs perhaps unlikely to match United's valuation of Pogba, the club would likely prefer the player and manager smooth out their relationship as quickly as possible.