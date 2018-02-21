Jemele Hill Stands by Comments Saying Donald Trump Is a White Supremacist

John Sciulli/Getty Images

The Undefeated's Jemele Hill didn't back down from the tweet in which she called President Donald Trump a "white supremacist."

"I still stand by what I said," Hill said Wednesday on The View. "I don't think his supporters are white supremacists. What I would say, though, is they have the benefit of privilege to be able to distance and disassociate themselves from certain issues."

While not addressing Hill specifically, Trump demanded an apology from ESPN for what he believed were untrue statements. Later, he blamed Hill for ESPN's general decline in viewership and revenue that led the company to make significant layoffs last November:

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders also weighed in, telling reporters at the White House that she believed Hill's critical tweets toward Trump could be deemed a "fireable offense":

ESPN subsequently suspended Hill for two weeks after she urged fans to boycott the NFL's advertisers as a way to show their dissatisfaction with the league and its owners. She later clarified she wasn't calling for a full NFL boycott.

Hill said on The View that she's unlikely to take a similar stance on Twitter:

"I think—and this is the problem with Twitter, as we all know—Twitter is not a great place for nuance. I wasn't specifically calling for a boycott of the NFL or of [Dallas Cowboys owner] Jerry Jones, but I understand how it could be interpreted that way. ... My employer's in business with the NFL, and some of those same advertisers that Jerry Jones has, they also are advertisers of ESPN. So I very much understood why I was suspended. It was not related to the Trump tweets."

At the time of the tweets and suspension, Hill was the co-anchor for ESPN's SC6, the 6 p.m. ET edition of SportsCenter, alongside Michael Smith. ESPN confirmed in January that Hill would be leaving SC6 to take a role with The Undefeated.