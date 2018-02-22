2018 Olympics: Odds, Schedule, Medal Favorites and Predictions for Thursday

JEFF PACHOUD/Getty Images

Medals will be available in the figure skating and freestyle skiing at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Both events will begin on Friday morning in Pyeongchang but will be broadcast to U.S. audiences Thursday evening (ET), due to the 14-hour time difference.

Sweden's Sandra Naeslund is the heavy favourite with oddsmakers to take gold in the ladies' ski cross big final. Meanwhile, Italy's Carolina Kostner will be among the likely medal winners in the ladies' single skating final, although Russian teenager Alina Zagitova should also be in the mix.

Here is the updated medal tracker ahead of Thursday evening's events:

Here are the schedule details for each event:

Ladies Single Skating (Figure Skating)

Date: Thursday, February 22

Time: 8 p.m. ET/1 a.m. GMT (Friday)

TV Info: NBC Primetime Live. NBCSN. Eurosport 1 (Replay)

Live Stream: NBC Sports App. Eurosport Player. BBC iPlayer.

The full schedule is available on the Games' official website.

Ladies' Ski Cross Big Final (Freestyle Skiing)

Date: Thursday, February 22

Time: 9:20 p.m. ET/2:20 a.m. GMT (Friday)

TV Info: NBC Primetime Live (replay) Eurosport 1 (Replay)

Live Stream: NBC Sports App. Eurosport Player. BBC iPlayer.

The full schedule is available on the Games' official website.

Here are the odds for the ski cross final, per Justin Hartling of OddsShark:

Sandra Naeslund (SWE) -120 (bet $120 to win $100)

Heidi Weng (NOR) +500 (bet $100 to win $500)

Fanny Smith (SUI) +600

Georgia Simmerling (CAN) +800

Marielle Berger Sabbatel (FRA) +1600

Alizee Baron (FRA) +2000

Brittany Phelan (CAN) +2000

Kelsey Serwa (CAN) +2000

India Sherret (CAN) +2500

Lisa Andersson (SWE) +3300

Sami Kennedy-Sim (AUS) +3300

Sanna Luedi (SUI) +3300

Anastasiia Chirtcova (OAR) +5000

Katrin Ofner (AUT) +5000

Andrea Limbacher (AUT) +6600

Jaelin Kauf (USA) +7500

Julia Eichinger (GER) +7500

Celia Funkler (GER) +10000

Debora Pixner (ITA) +10000

Lucrezia Fantelli (ITA) +10000

Nikol Kucerova (CZE) +10000

Ophelie David (FRA) +10000

Reina Umehara (JPN) +10000

Talina Gantenbein (SUI) +10000

Victoria Zavadovskaya (OAR) +10000

Tania Prymak (USA) +12500

Nina Kloe (GER) +20000

Amelie Schneider (FRA) +20000

Pamela Thorburn (GBR) +20000

Sofya Smirnova (OAR) +20000

Alexandra Edebo (SWE) +30000

Emily Sarsfield (GBR) +30000

Nicole Frei (SUI) +30000

Priscilla Annen (SUI) +30000

Stephanie Joffroy (CHI) +30000

Odds are accurate at the time of writing.

Naeslund to Win Gold

Naeslund is a heavy favourite, but she can expect strong competition from Canadian duo Marielle Thompson and Kelsey Serwa. Both were on the podium at the 2014 Sochi Games, with Thompson taking the gold, while Serwa settled for silver.

PHILIPPE DESMAZES/Getty Images

Olympic champion Thompson is back after needing surgery to repair ruptured ACL and MCL tendons just four months ago, per fis-ski.com. The same source also noted how Naeslund entered these Games on the back of "a streak of 13-straight podiums, dating back to last season."

Sweden's Anna Holmlund and French skier Ophelie David shared bronze four years ago. The latter is competing at these Games but is not strongly backed at +10000.

Naeslund is the form skier as the 2017 world champion and the current leader in the World Cup, according to Shawn Smith of NBCOlympics.com. It's likely the 21-year-old will be on the podium once again in Pyeongchang.

Zagitova Primed for Gold

Kostner was on the podium in Sochi, collecting the bronze medal. The 31-year-old has endured some tough times in her career, "falling three times during her train-wreck of a free skate program, finishing a disastrous 16th" at the Vancouver Games in 2010, per Rosie DiManno of the Toronto Star.

DiManno noted how Kostner stands out in an event usually dominated by younger skaters. Among those younger skaters to watch are Russian athletes Maria Sotskova, 17, along with 18-year-old Evgenia Medvedeva and Zagitova, just 15.

KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/Getty Images

A rivalry is developing between Medvedeva and Zagitova, with the latter breaking the world record in the short program on Wednesday, minutes after the former had set it, per Jere Longman of the New York Times.

Before the Games, Mark Gallant of The Action Network relayed odds listing Medvedeva as the slight favourite at +105, ahead of Zagitova at +170.

Those were the early odds, but momentum is with Zagitova after her spectacular showing in the short program.

She can once again wow the crowds and outperform the rest of the field at the Gangneung Ice Arena, leaving Medvedeva and Kostner to share the podium, but ultimately be disappointed.