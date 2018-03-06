8 UFC Fighters Who Would Make Great WWE Superstars

1 of 8

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Much of pro wrestling is built on world-class heels. The people you love to hate.

If handled correctly, fans pay to see them get their comeuppance after months of narrowly avoiding justice at the hands of the babyface. Colby Covington, a UFC welterweight who is on the rise, is a perfect natural heel. And by that, I mean he's got a personality that's just so very easy to hate. He's a top-tier welterweight who has been using a pro wrestling persona to set himself apart from the rest of his divisional compatriots.

His needling of champion Tyron Woodley has been a particular highlight (or low light, depending on your personal tastes). And his act seems to be pushing him into the title picture much sooner than others who take routes that are less ridiculous.

Covington also has an amateur wrestling background, which always helps when breaking into pro wrestling. He was an All-American and two-time Pac-10 champion at Oregon State University and placed fifth in the 2011 NCAA championships. And to top it off, Covington has some experience in pro wrestling already, having appeared in Impact Wrestling alongside his American Top Team teammates Bobby Lashley and King Mo.

Covington has all the tools to make it in pro wrestling. Don't be surprised if he makes the switch to the squared circle after his fighting career is over.