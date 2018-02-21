Ronda Rousey to Be Inducted into International Sports Hall of Fame

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistFebruary 21, 2018

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 12: MMA fighter Ronda Rousey appears on the red carpet of the WWE Mae Young Classic on September 12, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for WWE)
Bryan Steffy/Getty Images

Former UFC women's bantamweight champion and Olympic judo bronze medalist Ronda Rousey will be inducted into the International Sports Hall of Fame during a March 3 ceremony. 

Damon Martin of UFC.com passed along the news Wednesday.

ISHOF chairman Robert Goldman announced the 2018 class also includes former UFC heavyweight champion Bas Rutten, The Amazing Race host and bungee jumper Phil Keoghan and world powerlifting champions Dr. Terry Todd and Dr. Jan Todd.

Rousey was one of the most dominant athletes in sports during her rise to superstardom in the UFC.

The California native won her first 12 MMA fights in typically lopsided fashion. Only one of those bouts lasted beyond the first round, and she finished nine of them inside the first minute.

She lost her two most recent fights against Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes by knockout, however, and is likely done with combat sports.

In January, the 31-year-old star signed a deal with WWE to enter the world of professional wrestling and told ESPN's Ramona Shelburne she was all-in on the next stage of her career.

"This is my life now. First priority on my timeline for the next several years. This is not a smash-and-grab; this is not a publicity stunt," Rousey said. "When I first met with Triple H, I told him, 'There are other things I can do with my time that'll make way more money, but I won't enjoy nearly as much.'"

Along with the WWE work, she's also started to make an impact in Hollywood with appearances in Furious 7, The Expendables 3 and Entourage in recent years.

Related

    UFC on Fox 28 Preview: 3 Can't-Miss Fights

    MMA logo
    MMA

    UFC on Fox 28 Preview: 3 Can't-Miss Fights

    Scott Harris
    via Bleacher Report

    Marlon Sandro Charged with Attempted Murder

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Marlon Sandro Charged with Attempted Murder

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Dollaway Has 'Permanent Damage' After Elevator Incident

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Dollaway Has 'Permanent Damage' After Elevator Incident

    James Dudko
    via Bleacher Report

    Gold Medalist Eying MMA Career?

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Gold Medalist Eying MMA Career?

    Scott Harris
    via Bleacher Report