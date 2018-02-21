Ronda Rousey to Be Inducted into International Sports Hall of Fame

Bryan Steffy/Getty Images

Former UFC women's bantamweight champion and Olympic judo bronze medalist Ronda Rousey will be inducted into the International Sports Hall of Fame during a March 3 ceremony.

Damon Martin of UFC.com passed along the news Wednesday.

ISHOF chairman Robert Goldman announced the 2018 class also includes former UFC heavyweight champion Bas Rutten, The Amazing Race host and bungee jumper Phil Keoghan and world powerlifting champions Dr. Terry Todd and Dr. Jan Todd.

Rousey was one of the most dominant athletes in sports during her rise to superstardom in the UFC.

The California native won her first 12 MMA fights in typically lopsided fashion. Only one of those bouts lasted beyond the first round, and she finished nine of them inside the first minute.

She lost her two most recent fights against Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes by knockout, however, and is likely done with combat sports.

In January, the 31-year-old star signed a deal with WWE to enter the world of professional wrestling and told ESPN's Ramona Shelburne she was all-in on the next stage of her career.

"This is my life now. First priority on my timeline for the next several years. This is not a smash-and-grab; this is not a publicity stunt," Rousey said. "When I first met with Triple H, I told him, 'There are other things I can do with my time that'll make way more money, but I won't enjoy nearly as much.'"

Along with the WWE work, she's also started to make an impact in Hollywood with appearances in Furious 7, The Expendables 3 and Entourage in recent years.