Raiders Rumors: Free Agent Vontae Davis Visits Oakland After Meeting with 49ers

Cornerback Vontae Davis' free-agent tour reportedly has taken him through California this week for a meeting with the Oakland Raiders.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Davis is meeting with the Raiders on Wednesday after previously visiting with the San Francisco 49ers.

Davis was released by the Indianapolis Colts last November after he was benched for a Week 9 game against the Houston Texans.

"It should be more about the respect," he told reporters after his demotion. "I'm a professional. I've been in [the NFL] long enough. When I look at the situation, I feel like there was no respect. Knowing Chuck [Pagano], I figured it would come from him. It really bothered me."

The 29-year-old Davis was originally a first-round draft pick by the Miami Dolphins in 2009. He played three seasons in Miami before being traded to the Colts in August 2012.

In nine NFL seasons, Davis has recorded 22 interceptions and was named to the Pro Bowl in 2014 and 2015.

The Raiders allowed the second-highest opponent completion percentage (68.1) and seventh-most passing yards (3,858) in the NFL last season.