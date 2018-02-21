Liverpool's Roberto Firmino Won't Receive FA Charge for Alleged Racial Slur

James Dudko@@JamesDudkoFeatured ColumnistFebruary 21, 2018

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - JANUARY 05: Referee Robert Madley intervenes as Mason Holgate of Everton and Roberto Firmino of Liverpool clash during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Liverpool and Everton at Anfield on January 5, 2018 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

The English Football Association revealed it won't take any disciplinary action against Roberto Firmino, following an investigation into allegations the Liverpool striker used a racial slur toward Everton's Mason Holgate during an FA Cup third-round tie at Anfield back in January.

An official statement on the FA's website said the governing body does not consider the evidence examined "sufficient to raise a charge against Firmino."

The statement also made clear that while no action will be taken, the FA is "completely satisfied that the allegation was made in absolute good faith by Holgate and that there is no suggestion of this being an intentionally false or malicious allegation."

Neil Jones of the Liverpool Echo relayed a statement released on Everton's official website expressing satisfaction at how the FA dealt with the allegations:

Firmino has since issued a statement via Liverpool's official website:

"Now the process is concluded, I would like to place on record, for the avoidance of any doubt, I did not say the word, or a variation of the word, that was claimed and subsequently reported in the media. I did not use any language that referenced race. I did not - and would never - reference a person’s skin colour or culture, by means of insult, during a dispute or an argument."

The former Hoffenheim striker also backed the FA's investigation, talking up the importance of football taking any allegations of racism seriously.

For their part, the FA revealed some of the processes of their investigation, including collecting statements from 12 players from both teams, along with referee Bobby Madley and the fourth official. The English football authority also said it consulted with a linguistic expert specialising in Portuguese and Brazilian dialects, per the official statement.

Firmino backed the FA's investigation and welcomed the ruling.
Firmino backed the FA's investigation and welcomed the ruling.Rui Vieira/Associated Press

Everton defender Holgate made the allegation after the Toffees were knocked out of the Cup 2-1 on Friday, January 5 by their Merseyside rivals. An incident involving Holgate and Firmino saw the pair engage in a verbal confrontation, during which Holgate accused the Brazil international of using a racial slur.

However, Simon Mullock of the Sunday Mirror reported the paper had used lip readers to examine what Firmino may have said and "no evidence of racial abuse was found."

Both players were praised by the FA for their professional handling of the incident and the investigative process.

Related

    Man Utd Fans Rage as Mourinho Drops Pogba

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Man Utd Fans Rage as Mourinho Drops Pogba

    via mirror

    Gerrard Delighted at U19s’ Domination Against Man Utd

    Liverpool logo
    Liverpool

    Gerrard Delighted at U19s’ Domination Against Man Utd

    Press Association
    via This Is Anfield

    Liverpool Knock Rivals United Out of UEFA Youth League

    Liverpool logo
    Liverpool

    Liverpool Knock Rivals United Out of UEFA Youth League

    Andy Hunter
    via the Guardian

    Liverpool, van Dijk And Firmino: Will Klopp Compromise On The Road To Total Football?

    Liverpool logo
    Liverpool

    Liverpool, van Dijk And Firmino: Will Klopp Compromise On The Road To Total Football?

    The Anfield Wrap
    via The Anfield Wrap