US Olympic Figure Skating 2018: How America's Team Performed in Pyeongchang

Thursday night in the United States will mark the end of figure skating at the 2018 Winter Olympics when the ladies singles competition concludes.

The U.S. has had mixed results thus far, though its two combined medals match its total from each of the previous three Olympics.

It seems unlikely a third one will be added because Mirai Nagasu, Karen Chen and Bradie Tennell have significant deficits to make up following their turns in the short program. They are stacked in positions nine through 11 after the short program, with Nagasu posting the best score of 66.93.

The Russian duo of Alina Zagitova (82.92) and Evgenia Medvedeva (81.61) came out of the women's short program in the top two spots and the only skaters with scores over 80.

Leading up to the final performance for Nagasu, Chen and Tennell in Pyeongchang, South Korea, here's how things have turned out for America's figure skaters during these games.

The first figure skating medals were handed out in team competition, with the United States squad bringing home the bronze for the second consecutive Olympics.

The ice dancing duo of finished second in the short program and free program for a combined total of 18 points.

It was Nagasu who turned heads during her portion of the event, though. The 24-year-old became the first American to successfully land a triple axel at the Olympics, securing the No. 2 spot in the women's free program.

"This is definitely history, or herstory, whatever way you want to put it," Nagasu said, via Karen Rosen of TeamUSA.org.

With the exception of Shibutani, the American men struggled in the team event. Nathan Chen floundered in the short program by falling on his axel attempt and converting an invalid double toe, forcing him to settle for fourth place.

Adam Rippon was the only male skater to finish among the top three in a singles event. He earned a score of 172.98, ending up behind Canada's Patrick Chan and Mikhail Kolyada of the Olympic Athletes from Russia team.

The Shibutani siblings have won the only other medal for the United States in figure skating at these Olympics.

Their only problem was competing in the same event as Canadian pair Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir, who set a new world-record score of 206.07 to become the most-decorated Olympic figure skaters in history with five total medals.

In fact, the Shibutanis' score of 192.59 would have been good enough to get them a silver medal four years ago. France's Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron, who took the silver medal in Pyeongchang, would have set a world record with their score of 205.28 if not for Virtue and Moir.

Maia noted after winning a bronze medal with her brother that it was a special moment because of the path they carved out to reach this point.

"It's incredibly special and along the way of our career, there have been a lot of people that have told us that maybe shouldn’t do it," she said, via Rachel Lutz of NBC Olympics. "Or that siblings shouldn't be a team. But we believed in ourselves and we accomplished this together and I'm so proud of all the work that we've done."

Maia and Alex became the first American siblings to medal at the Olympics and the second pair ever to accomplish the feat, following France's Isabelle and Paul Duchesnay in 1992.